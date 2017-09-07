US Ambassador Klemm: Romania’s success in fight against corruption and rule of law improvement, quantified

The success Romania had in the fight against corruption and the improvement in the rule of law was quantified, with the indicators having a notable increase from 2014 to 2017, US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm said on Thursday at the “Analyst & Investor Days” event, organised by Fondul Proprietatea.

When we look at Romania’s performance of 2004, for instance, when the key-decisions were made to enhance justice independence and prosecutors started to target high and medium level corruption, the indicators went up very fast for Romania. In the ranking, corruption control has improved by 20 percent since 2004, therefore in 12-13 years. The rule of law index improved almost 30 percent. Transparency International takes a survey on the perception on corruption, and from 2004 until January this year, when the latest survey was made public, Romania’s position in that index advanced by 30 places, and there have been other countries with a similar or better improvement. The success Romania had in the improvement in the rule of law and improvement in the fight against corruption was quantified, said Klemm.

He pointed out that in the past 20 years Romania was an attractive base for the US and other investors interested in accessing the European market.

The US is proud of the robust presence of US investment in Romania. Many US companies have made significant investments in Romania, because they see a bright future here. They employ Romanians on high wages and provide training, while the country’s professional level is increasing, the US Ambassador also showed.