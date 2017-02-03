US Department of State: The government of Romania’s recent measures undermine rule of law

The US Department of State has criticized the amendment of the criminal legislation by Romania’s Government, with spokesman Mark Toner saying that Romania’s international credibility and attractiveness for foreign investment are at stake.

“The United States is deeply concerned about the government of Romania’s recent measures that undermine rule of law and weaken accountability for financial and corruption-related crimes,” Mark Toner stated.

Dragnea: I had a quite good, fair and settled discussion on Wednesday with US Ambassador Klemm

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday in a press conference that he met with US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm on Wednesday and they had a “quite settled, quite good, quite fair,” discussion, in which he reiterated the support for the relation with the United States, the strengthening of the strategic partnership on the economic component and gave explanations concerning the normative acts issued by the Government in the Justice area.

The meeting was requested by the US diplomat, according to Dragnea.

“We also discussed, as it was natural, about the few days that I spent in Washington, and our firm and without hesitation will of further supporting the relation with the US and taking to another level the strategic partnership that we have, and also have a consistent economic component under it, which is also supported by the Ambassador and, of course, by the US state. I had a quite settled, quite good, quite fair discussion with Ambassador Klemm,” Liviu Dragnea said.

The PSD chairman insisted on explaining that, initially, the meeting with the US diplomat had been set for last Thursday.

When asked about the fact that the US, too, on an embassy level, warned the current governance – in a statement together with five other states and the European Commission – in regards to endangering the partnerships following the modifications brought to the anti-corruption legislation and whether the PSD was taking into account repealing the normative acts issued by the Government, Dragnea replied: “We certainly are closely watching what these officials are saying, whom we respect.”

Dragnea added that he wouldn’t know if the US Ambassador’s position changed after the discussion he had with him.

PM Sorin Grindeanu pointed out, in the same context, that he also had on Wednesday, around 11:00, a meeting with the US Ambassador.