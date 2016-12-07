US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decree to decorate Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy James J. Townsend Jr. with the “Star of Romania” Order in rank of Officer.

According to a Presidential Administration release, the head of state awarded the US official the “Star of Romania” National Order in rank of Officer in sign of “appreciation for the substantial contribution to the development of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America, for the constant support granted to our country aimed at meeting the national security objectives.”

The decoration was made at the proposal of National Defense Minister Mihnea Motoc.