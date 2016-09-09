US Embassy announces 626 Romanians selected so far through Visa Lottery 2016

As many as 626 Romanians have been selected so far through the Visa Lottery 2016 for further processing in the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) Program, and 1,068 received the visa in 2015 under this program, the US Embassy in Bucharest said in a release on Friday.

The US Embassy is busy interviewing winners and issuing Diversity Visas for individuals and families to live as lawful permanent residents in the United States. On September 6, the Department of State sent an email to a total of 7,700 additional selectees worldwide requesting them to check their status on the ESC website www.dvlottery.state.gov, the cited source said.

The Embassy informed that on September 6, the US Department of State has selected an additional 7,700 Diversity Visa Lottery winners worldwide for the lottery year DV-2017. It also advises October 2015 entrants to the Diversity Visa Lottery to check on the official Entrant Status Check website at www.dvlottery.state.gov to see if they were selected in this second round of winners. Successful entrants are encouraged to apply for their Diversity Visas by filling out the online DS-260 application so that an interview can be scheduled at the Embassy before the last day of the program, September 30, 2017.

The Department of State will not request any kind of payment except for the Diversity Visa application fee which will be paid at the time of the interview only at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Any entity claiming to be associated with the U.S. Government requesting payment via Western Union or through an online payment related to the DV program is fraudulent, the release cautions.