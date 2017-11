US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – in Romania; Ambassador Klemm, ForMin Melescanu welcome him

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stopped in Bucharest on his way back home from his journey in Asia.

Rex Tillerson doesn’t have an official scheduled in Romania, the US Embassy informs in a message sent to Agerpres.

“Welcome to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson! He has stayed overnight in Bucharest on his way back from his trip to Asia,” is the message posted by the U.S. Embassy on Facebook, accompanied by three photos from the Henri Coanda International Airport, with Tillerson greeted by the U.S. Ambassador Hans Klem and the Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu.

The high official spent the night in Bucharest, after a meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi and the Army commander, general Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar on Wednesday, in the context of the humanitarian crisis which has the Rohingya minority at its core.

Photo: U.S. Embassy, Facebook