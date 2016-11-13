Used car registrations in Romania exceed 250,000 units in first ten months

The number of used cars registered in Romania in the first ten months of 2016 reached 250,800 units, a 22.79 percent increase when compared to the similar period of last year, according to the statistics of the Driving Licences and Car Registrations Directorate (DRPCIV), consulted by Agerpres.

According to official data, 27,954 used cars were registered in October, a nearly 13 percent increase over the same period of last year, when only 24,745 units were registered.

At a national level, of the total 250,813 used cars registered with the DRPCIV in the first ten months of 2016, most of them are Volkswagens (71,373 units, +21,64 percent compared to the same interval of 2015).

Also preferred by Romanians are brands like Opel (40,856 units, +15.98 percent), Ford (28,170 units, +18.67 percent), BMW (19,856 units, +36.35 percent), Audi (19,743 units, +38.59 percent), Skoda (12,350 units, +29.86 percent), Renault (10,118 units, +22.35 percent) and Mercedes-Benz (9,789 units, +28.77 percent).

Data from the DRPCIV reveals that Romania’s national car fleet was standing at nearly 6.6 million units as of end-December 2015, up 5.27 percent y-o-y.

Out of the total motor vehicles running on Romania’s national roads late last year, some 5.15 percent were automobiles, up 5.04 percent from 2014.

In Bucharest City, there were 1.19 million motor vehicles registered, 956,664 of which were automobiles.