Used car registrations in Romania exceeded 276,000 units in first 11 months (DRPCIV)

Over 276,000 used vehicles were registered in Romania in the first 11 months of 2016, higher by almost 22 percent compared to the similar period of the previous year, when approximately 227,000 units were registered, according to the statistics of the Driving Licences and Car Registrations Directorate (DRPCIV), consulted by Agerpres.

The official data also reveals that only in November a number of 25,534 used vehicles were registered, higher by almost 13 percent in comparison to the January – November 2015 interval.

On a nationwide level, out of the total of 276,347 used cars registered at the DRPCIV in the first 11 months of 2016, most of them are Volkswagen brands (78,797 units, +21.28 percent compared to the same interval of 2015).

The preference ranking continues with the following brands: Opel (44,798 units, 14.25 percent), Ford (30,876 units, +17.07 percent), BMW (21,995 units, +34.95 percent), Audi (21,800 units, +36.93 percent), Skoda (13,680 units, +29.36 percent), Renault (11,154 units, +22.34 percent) and Mercedes-Bendz (10,842 units, +28.13 percent).

On the opposite side, with the lowest used cars registrations there are: Cadillac (20 units), Ferrari and Lada (each 11 units), Quattro (6 units), Lamborghini, Lincon and Tata (5 units each).

According to the DRPCIV statistics, the new cars registration has increased in the first 11 months of this year by 18.18 percent up to 85,588 units compared to the same interval of 2015, when a number of 72,423 registrations were recorded.

The national car fleet of Romania gathered at the end of 2015 approximately 6.6 million units, increasing by 5.27 percent compared to the similar period of the previous year, when it stood at 6.27 million units, the official data reveals.

Out of the total vehicles running on Romania’s national roads late last year approximately 5.15 million units were automobiles, increasing by 5.04 percent compared to 2014, when 4.9 million automobiles were reported.

In Bucharest at the end of 2015, a number of 1.19 million vehicles were registered of which 956,664 units were automobiles.