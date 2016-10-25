USR postponed the announcement of the candidates until Wednesday. Only one minister is still discussing with the party about his candidacy

Save Romania Union (USR) has postponed the announcement of the lists with candidates for the parliamentary elections until Wednesday; sources from inside the party stated for Mediafax that only one minister is still discussing about his possible candidacy on December 11.

“There’s a single minister with whom USR is discussing, and there are also several secretaries of state and counselors”, stated the sources from inside the party led by Nicusor Dan (photo). Also, the announcement of the candidates has been postponed until Wednesday, although the USR leader stated on Sunday evening that “tomorrow (e.n. – on Monday) you will know the list of the other ministers and secretaries of state”.

Last week, Nicusor Dan stated that his party is discussing with five or six ministers and secretaries of state from the Ciolos Government, in order to include them on the lists of the USR candidates for the parliamentary elections of December 11.

Until now, the Secretary of State in the Economy Minister has announced his candidacy from USR, resigning to candidate as a Diaspora deputy.