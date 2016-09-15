USR starts collecting signatures for parliamentary elections

The Save Romania Union (USR) started on Monday evening, in Bucharest’s University Square, the campaign to collect signatures for the parliamentary elections, the party’s goal in the December 11 elections being to win 10 percent of the votes, according to party president Nicusor Dan.

“We are starting the campaign to collect signatures. As you know, each party that wants to run in the parliamentary elections needs 200,000 signatures, a huge number. We pointed this out, but the old party upheld it. We are calling on people to help us in this operation, we have around one and a half months at our disposal starting today. (…) 10 percent of the seats in Parliament is our goal, in my opinion a realistic goal. On one hand we are taking advantage of the people’s high degree of distrust for old parties. On the other, our resources are not sufficiently large and comparable with theirs in order for us to reach very many people,” Dan stated.

He reiterated that USR wants to be kingmaker in Parliament in order to impose the party’s vision and to be able to threaten the withdrawal of support in case the things they “have been fighting for a very long time” are not taking place.

“We want transparency when it comes to everything that public expenditure means, no more politicisation of public office, meaning the elimination of fake contests for public office, a high-performing system to track all public procurements, a prioritisation of investments, a national programme for large investments, the transparent allocation of development funds for cities and communes, just like European funds are currently allocated, so the reformation of administration and a restoration of normal dialogue between citizens and the administration,” Nicusor Dan added.