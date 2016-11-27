USR’s Dan: We are considering referendum to recall Mayor Firea after one year in office

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Nicusor Dan, has criticised what he called “the deplorable activity” of Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea five months into office, saying that if the situation is the same one year into office, USR will contemplate asking for a referendum to recall Firea.

“We have noticed tons of populism and incompetence in solving the real problems of the city. We will wait until she is one year in office. If matters go on the same way, we will contemplate asking for a referendum to recall Mayor Firea at the end of one year in office,” Dan told a news conference on Sunday.

He went on to say that because USB has made it to the Bucharest City General Council, “the old parties have started to get worried about earmarking public money with no justifying reasoning, because there is now genuine opposition.”

“Secondly, thanks to our activity some millions of euros of erroneously budgeted funds have returned to the city hall’s coffers. Thirdly, Bucharesters have started learning about what happens at the General City Hall. We want to continue this way of making things when in Parliament, to point to corruption and state ourselves publicly against any privilege. We will disclose to the public the entire activity of Parliament,” said Dan.

He added that matters pertaining to mass transit and RADET public heat distribution corporation have not been solved, voicing discontent with the operation of the city hall’s apparatus.