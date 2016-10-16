USS Mount Whitney expected in Constanta

The USS Mount Whitney is expected in Constanta Port on Monday for a five-day stopover.

Press Officer of the Romanian Fleet Command Ion Burghisan says the USS Mount Whitney flagship of the United States Sixth Fleet comes from the Mediterranean Sea and stops over in southeastern Constanta Port, October 17-21. During the stopover, a delegation headed by the ship’s commander, Carlos A. Sardiello, will call on Constanta local administration officials and Romanian Fleet Commander Daniel Capatina, while the crew will tour the main tourist attractions of the city.

The USS Mount Whitney was built at the Lockheed shipyard, 1981-1983, and commissioned in 1985. Alleged to be the most sophisticated Command, Control, Communications, Computer, and Intelligence (C4I) ship ever commissioned, the Mount Whitney incorporates various elements of the most advanced C4I equipment and gives the embarked Joint Task Force Commander the capability to effectively command all units under his or her command.