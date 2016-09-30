Value of assets administered by private pension schemes advances 26.81pct, to 28.95 billion lei

The value of total assets administered by the entire private pension system of Romania reached 28.95 billion lei (6.40 billion euros) at June 30, 2016, up 26.81 percent from June 30, 2015, according to data released on Thursday by the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF).

The weight of the private pension system in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) advanced to 3.85 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2016, from 3.20 percent in June 2015 and 3.64 percent in December 2015.

Pillar II neat assets of the privately-managed pension schemes in the first six months of 2016 stood at 27.58 billion lei (6.10 billion euros), which gave an annual growth rate of 27.22 percent.

As of end of H1 2016, there were 6.68 million contributors to the privately-managed pension schemes, up 4.21 percent from the similar period of 2015. The average contribution was 124.09 lei in June 2016, up 16.53 percent y-o-y.

According to ASF, the net assets of the optional pension funds reached 1.35 billion lei (0.30 billion euros) in June 2016, having increased by 18.98 percent from June 2015. The average value of a Pillar III pension account was 3,390 lei (750 euros), which means an annual rise by 8.90 percent. Against December 2015, the rise was 3.51 percent

In June 2016, the money invested in bonds of foreign non-governmental bodies and risk coverage instruments declined from June 2015. All the other asset classes increased by between 11.12 percent and 68.92 percent, even three times in the case of private equity and risk coverage instruments, on total assets having advanced 18.98 percent.