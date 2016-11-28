Vasile Blaga, sent to court

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors have sent to court Senator Vasile Blaga, under court supervision, on the charge of influence peddling.

According to press release sent by the DNA on Monday, prosecutors of the Ploiesti Territorial Service decided to separate the case and to continue investigations in a separate case for former Mayor of Piatra Neamt Gheorghe Stefan, businessman Horatiu Bruno Berdila and other persons.

In the indictment on the matter, prosecutors noted that Blaga received 700,000 Euros from a company in exchange for exercising his influence, so that the respective company should obtain contracts with two national companies.

“In the period 2011-2012, while being Secretary General of a party which was at rule, the defendant Blaga Vasile received in four occasions, from a company represented by the defendant Horatiu Bruno Berdila the total amount of 700,000 Euros, in exchange for using his influence through the defendant Stefan Gheorghe (Deputy Chairman of the same party) on a person, who consecutively held leading positions in two national companies, so that the company represented by Horatiu Bruno Berdila could obtain contracts with the two national companies,” the DNA release points out.

According to prosecutors, Blaga received 500,000 Euros through Gheorghe Stefan and 200,000 Euros through another intermediary.

The case was sent for trial to the High Court of Justice and Cassation, with the proposal of maintaining the measures decided in the case, namely court supervision and the precautionary measure.