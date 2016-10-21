Vasile Dincu: There is no competition between me and Dacian Ciolos

Deputy Premier Vasile Dincu has stated that there is no competition between him and Premier Dacian Ciolos, pointing out that he is not part of the PSD project for the time being. Dincu also stated that the platform launched by Ciolos was endorsed solely by the Premier in order not to get the whole Government politically involved, and that it represents projects on which work has been done ever since the current Government was sworn in.

Asked what he and Premier Ciolos will do after the elections, Vasile Dincu answered: “In principle, we both have scientific, professional projects after this stage. We don’t know what life has in store.”

“At this moment there is no competition between me and Dacian Ciolos,” Vasile Dincu went on to say, emphasising that he is not involved in any political project at this moment.

He said he has other priorities now.

Asked about his options, Vasile Dincu pointed out he does not position himself on the right wing of the political spectrum because he could not falsify his entire life as a left-wing intellectual.

“At this moment, I’m not part of the PSD project,” Dincu emphasised, stating that it would be premature and immoral to position himself in relation to this party, News.ro informs.

Dincu said that if PSD wins the elections it has the right to nominate the Premier, and political parties want to nominate their own people.

The Deputy Premier added that at this moment he could not commit to either the left wing or the right wing of the political spectrum.

In what concerns the platform launched by Dacian Ciolos, Vasile Dincu pointed out that he did not work on it because the Premier did not want to get other members of the Government involved so as not to be considered the Government’s political involvement. Dincu pointed out that the platform does not contain elements of originality but projects on which work has been done ever since the current Government was sworn in.

Vasile Dincu also said that the number of ministers set to leave the Government to run in the parliamentary elections will not be high, pointing out that he has discussed with Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru and the latter took the decision not to leave the Government.