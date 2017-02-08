Vast Resources concentrates its investments in the Romanian business

*The British company has attracted $8 million of funds, most of which will be directed to the mines Vast Resources owns and administrates in Romania

Vast Resources, the mining company listed at the London Stock Exchange, started 2017 with the clear objective to develop the mining projects it operates in Suceava and Bihor Romania.

In this context, Vast Resources has obtained 4 million dollars from selling 49.9% of the part of the assets it holds at the mines from Zimbabwe and has signed for a $4 million loan, the majority of this money is planned to be invested in our country.

The decision of financing and developing the projects from Romania was taken due to the great results that the company has registered in the last the last two years in our country. Vast Resources will continue to have the operational control over the mines in Zimbabwe, but it plans for this year to focus its efforts and investments on the projects with high potential: the Romanian polymetallic mines.

“We have always thought that Romania is a country with huge potential in many industries, including mining. At present investing in the mine from Suceava is a priority for Vast Resources, as we want to expand and modernize it and to turn it into one of the biggest copper mines in Europe,” said Andrew Prelea (photo), the President and CEO of Vast Resources Romania.

Therefore, Vast Resources plans to increase the investments in Romania, in order to ensure an accelerated development of the assets from in our country. Alongside the expansion of the mine from Mănăila, the company plans to continue the greening process of the tailing ponds from the Fâneața area and to start the work at the mine from Băița Plai. Moreover, both mines will go through an upgrading process of modernization, to ensure the safety of our employees, but also also the high quality of the processed ore. These represent two of the main points of interest of the company.

About Vast Resources:

Vast Resources was founded in late 2005, having the exploration of mineral deposits in Zimbabwe and Southern Africa as main activity. In addition to the activity in Africa, in May 2013 Vast Resources has turned its attention to Romania, in order to develop business strategy.

The company uses the latest technology for exploration, such as software for managing spatial data, 3D visualization, new geophysical and geochemical modeling techniques and elements of risk management, which aim to support the long term development of the projects. Thereby, Vast Resources easily made the transition from a simple exploration company to a mining company with a portfolio of high quality assets.