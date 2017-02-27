Vast Resources has registered record growth in the last quarter of 2016

The British Company Vast Resources has registered important records during October-December 2016, as far as both Copper and Zinc ore quantities mined from the Manaila plant and operational costs are concerned.

In the last three months of last year, the company has succeeded in increasing the Copper concentrate production with 44% and the Zinc concentrate production with 371% in comparison with the same period in 2015. Furthermore, the production costs have also been reduced by 40%, reaching the sum of $901 per Ton (from over $1,500 per Ton during the same period in 2015).

„Vast Recources has invested in upgrading and increasing the productivity of the operations from the plant in Manaila during 2016 and the results were immediate. Even though we have faced many obstacles, such as extreme weather conditions, we have successfully concluded the last quarter of last year and this has motivated us to continue the investments in 2017,” said Andrew Prelea (photo), President & CEO of Vast Resources Romania.

Vast Resources has good news from Bihor as well, where the company finished in November the drilling program that aimed explore the tailing ponds from Faneața. Therefore, the British company can now start the feasibility studies. „In 2016 we have made important progress regarding the sub-licensing of the mine in Băița Plai and we hope to solve this matter by the end of the first half of 2017. This license would allow us to put into operation another mine in Romania, which means an important increase of employment in these mono-industrial areas and of course, important investments,” Andrew Prelea added.

The main plan the company has for Romania this year is to continue the upgrading and expansion process of the poly-metallic mine from Manaila, but also start the work at the mine in Baiaa Plai, and begin the actual greening program of the tailing ponds from Faneața.

Vast Resources has already announced that the company will invest most of the $8 million obtained from selling the Zimbabwe actives in the projects it has in Romania.

About Vast Resources:

Vast Resources was founded in late 2005, having the exploration of mineral deposits in Zimbabwe and Southern Africa as main activity. In addition to the activity in Africa, in May 2013 Vast Resources has turned its attention to Romania, in order to develop business strategy.

The company uses the latest technology for exploration, such as software for managing spatial data, 3D visualization, new geophysical and geochemical modeling techniques and elements of risk management, which aim to support the long term development of the projects. Thereby, Vast Resources easily made the transition from a simple exploration company to a mining company with a portfolio of high quality assets