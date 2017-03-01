Vice PM Sevil Shhaideh: In April we start PNDL project bills call – phase 2

Vice PM Sevil Shhaideh, Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds, declared on Wednesday, during a press conference in Bistrita city, that the second phase of the National Programme for Local Development (PNDL) began by the adoption of GEO 6/2017, and in April, the public call for project bills will be opened.

“PNDL started with the adoption by the Government of Ordinance 6 through which PNDL – phase 2 was set up, by adopting the state budget law and its promulgation and the publication in the Official Journal of Romania. We have two more weeks until the deadline for beneficiaries’ submitting requests, projects and documentation. Starting with March 17, there will follow a maximum 30-day period for project analysis, evaluation and prioritization, and then, I won’t say April 1 so as not to be interpreted, but in April we will start opening the public call for project bids,” said Shhaideh.

The Minister of Regional Development met with the mayors of Bistrita-Nasaud county, whom she asked that the projects they will submit focus on basic services offered to the population (water, sewerage, roads, public lighting, schools and kindergartens etc.).

Sevil Shhaideh declared that the 30 billion lei allocated to the second phase of PNDL as commitment loans will come from the state budget and not from other sources.

“They are multi-annual, that is why we’ve marked them 2017-2020. We will sign these contracts. Everybody realizes that these amounts are not pay tomorrow. We don’t have 30 billion budget loans, they are just commitment loans, to start the calls. (…) And, once again, the source is the state budget, not privatization income or other loans, under any circumstances, ” the Vice PM explained.

Sevil Shhaideh also said Wednesday in Bistrita that the changes unveiled in the statutes of prefects and deputy prefects are in line with the strategy for public office passed one year before by the then Ciolos Cabinet in consensus with the European Commission.

“Last year, the previous cabinet passed a strategy for public offices in consensus with the European Commission. The first point in the strategy regards prefects and their deputies, both holders of public service offices. The Grindeanu Government, under its ruling programme, has taken over components of the strategy passed one year previously and enshrined the same thing, namely that the two are public service offices. For this to happen, Law 188 on public service and Law 340 on prefects will be modified. We are talking about public service offices: the prefect is a secretary of state and the deputy prefect is an undersecretary of state,” said Shhaideh, according to Agerpres.

Also attending the news conference was Chairman of the Bistrita-Nasaud County Council Radu Moldovan, who is also the leader of the county’s local chapter of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said this will help escape the lie regarding high-ranking public servants.

“More explicitly, we will escape the lie that has been around us for about 13 years that there are high-ranking public officers; each party when coming to power either made them governmental inspectors, seconded them or moved them around. I believe the arguments – and I am giving you a political answer because Mrs Deputy Prime Minister does not do politics: I believe taking responsibility for these county dignitaries is very fair, and I also believe that when a government leaves power its local representatives leave as well, and when a government comes to power it comes with its own local representatives, who do nothing more that follow the implementation of the government’s programme,” said Moldovan.