Vice PM Shhaideh says plug not pulled on regionalization project, but Constitution revision required

The plug has not been pulled on the regionalization project, but the revision of the Constitution is first needed in order to proceed with its implementation, Sevil Shhaideh, Vice PM and minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds said on Friday in Pitesti.

“The regionalization plan you know about was not halted, but the major change required for its implementation is the revision of the Constitution. So the legislation on the regionalization part is ready, but for us to be able to further debate legislation, we need a bill to revise the Constitution,” Sevil Shhaideh told a press conference.

The Vice PM added that all the reorganization done in the past years on the local structures of ministries and government agencies was unrelated to the regionalization project.

“The organization of the central government apparatus stands in no connection to the regionalization project you have learned about in 2013. That was a completely different subject,” Shhaideh said.

The minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds met on Friday in Pitesti with representatives of the Arges County public local authorities.