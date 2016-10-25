Victor Ponta about the PNL proposal for the PM: They don’t have options… Who do you want them to nominate as a PM from PNL?

PNL’s decision to nominate Dacian Ciolos as the candidate for the PM position is a “lie” similar to other lie since 25 years ago, in the days of the National Salvation Front, stated the former PM Victor Ponta, PSD Deputy, on Monday.

“They don’t have options… Let’s be honest, who do you want them to nominate as a PM from PNL? Mrs. Gorghiu’s husband? That’s it, they found somebody, they propose him…” Victor Ponta stated at the Parliament Palace, being asked about PNL’s decision.

In his opinion, “it’s a lie”, according to Agerpres.

“It seems to me a lie, and I wasn’t comparing it by accident to a period since 25 years ago. Then we were also told that it’s a special situation – in ’89 – FSN, and finally they changed their mind and they candidate. But then, those who encouraged and supported FSN, are supporting now Mr. Ciolos from FSN. It’s a lie, but if people want to be lied, I see that it’s continuing”, Victor Ponta exemplified.

