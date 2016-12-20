Victor Ponta asked whether he wants to be Lower Chamber Speaker: I’m not asking for any office, not refusing any office

Ex-premier Victor Ponta stated on Monday, after he picked up his new mandate, that he is not asking for any office but is not turning down any office either, when asked whether he will ask for the office of Lower Chamber Speaker.

“I’m not asking for any office, I’m not turning down any office. For the time being I received from the people and from PSD the office of Gorj MP and honestly it’s not an easy office because we have to save a county,” Victor Ponta stated when asked whether he will ask for the Lower Chamber Speaker office.

He added that the Liberals are wrong when claiming that Liviu Dragnea’s mandate cannot be validated.

Victor Ponta pointed out he did not talk with Liviu Dragnea about the Government.

“I’m poor at giving advice. I don’t think anyone should give advice. I believe he knows very well what he has to do,” the ex-premier pointed out.

He added he will get involved in the party’s life in a “plenary” manner.

“I thank the people of Gorj for voting me for the fourth time and now we have to take care of them because you know very well that, unfortunately, the outgoing Government is leaving the energy [sector], and the energy [sector] in Hunedoara in particular, they’re leaving it on the stocks and it will be very difficult to save the jobs. We are talking about some 15,000 people in Gorj and some 10,000 in Hunedoara. (…) I’m an MP representing Gorj. For all those of us who have been elected in Hunedoara, in Gorj, the most important thing is to save the jobs and the energy [sector] because they simply tore it apart for us to buy energy from abroad,” the former PSD leader concluded.