Victor Ponta on his meeting with PM Grindeanu: I didn’t give him advice, we talked; I know some things about governing

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta stated on Wednesday that he visited Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and talked with him but did not give him advice, adding that he still knows “some things about governing.”

Asked what he discussed with Grindeanu, Ponta said: “I was away from the country for a fairly long period and I promised to go visit him when I come back. I visited him.”

Asked whether Grindeanu asked him for advice, Ponta pointed out: “Not advice, we talked. I still know some things about governing.”

Ponta said it is out of the question for him to take over some portfolio within the Government.

Asked for his comment on the rumours according to which he is actually in the cards for the Prime Minister’s office, Ponta sarcastically answered: “Premier? I’m sure Mr Iohannis would be very happy to appoint me premier. Come on, be serious.”

On the other hand, Ponta said he is not aware of the existence of internal tensions within PSD at this moment.

“If there are any [tensions], I wouldn’t know about it. I’m not tense,” the ex-premier said.

Asked about the crisis generated by OUG 13, its repeal and the street protests, Ponta said: “Since I opted to remain silent so far, it means I had a reason to do so.” He avoided offering any details about that reason.