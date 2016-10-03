Victor Ponta revealed how he met the head of DNA: I met Mrs. Kovesi in 2011, in a vineyard of Sebastian Ghita

Former PM Victor Ponta revealed this weekend hoe he met the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi and about the friendship between the PSD MP Sebastian Ghita and her.

The former PM said that in 2011 Sebastian Ghita was closer to Laura Codruta Kovesi than to him, and that he found them together in a vineyard from Prahova.

“First time in my life when I met Mrs. Kovesi in an informal way, I am not talking about events, was at Mr. Ghita, not at home. He had a vineyard between Ploiesti and Mizil, I don’t know if he still has it. That’s where I first met Mrs. Kovesi in 2011”, stated the former PM Victor Ponta.

MP Sebastian Ghita confirmed for Romania TV what Ponta said, stating that he was disappointed and surprised by Mrs. Kovesi’s statements, who denied the friendship between them. “Why does she have to lie? She has a problem today, when we realized that she lied yesterday; the question is not what was she doing then, with me, in the vineyard, but if this lady lies or tells half-truths. We are a lot of people knowing that Mrs. Kovesi has public appearances in the last period of time and that she says little lies, probably led by the fear that she will lose the first place regarding the trust. Dozens of people know the details of my relationship with Mrs. Kovesi.

I am not assessing friendships, but as I said, I didn’t praise, and I didn’t use my friendship with Mrs. Kovesi. I was disappointed and upset yesterday, when I heard that she doesn’t want to hear about the defendant Ghita”.

MP Sebastian Ghita underlined that the meeting between Kovesi and Ponta took place at a private party. “It was a private party, the vines were gathered at that moment, and we agreed to have many guests. Mr. Ponta also came, and that was their first meeting, in a vineyard that I owned then.”

Sebastian Ghita stated that he never saw Laura Codruta Kovesi drinking something. “People drink grape must sometimes. I will not bring films, but if prosecutors will search evidences about the good relationship between me and Kovesi, they will find them. We’ve been in very many places, I don’t have to seek films”.

I see a problem because she lied that we’ve met each other. One or two years ago, at a presentation of the MAI results, I heard her when she said in public to everybody: “Hey, police officers, if I catch you with a businessman, I will arrest you. I was totally surprised, hey, the lady is crazy? She should remember how she lived until now among people”, concluded MP Sebastian Ghita.

Ghita: Kovesi lies, she says only half-truths

Sebastian Ghita turned from a friend of the head of DNA, into her great enemy. After Victor Ponta said that he surprised Kovesi and Ghita in a wine cellar belonging to the United Romania Party (PRU) deputy, Ghita accuses her of participating to arranged TV shows, where even the phone calls from the audience are previously known, as in the case of Europa FM.

Ghita is threatening that evidences related to Kovesi’s lies will appear, and the former PM Victor Ponta would have such evidences.

“She should accept also questions coming from real journalists. She doesn’t convince anyone when she makes interviews for Europa FM with arranged phone calls. Arranged interviews and rigged TV shows are also lies. I don’t know why Mrs. Kovesi lied and I don’t know how long she will continue to lie the audience. She lied about the times when we were friends, and this is a serious matter.

Not only Ponta has evidences related to this. Lie has short legs. I told you since yesterday that Mrs. Kovesi lies and that she tells half-truths. Mrs. Kovesi wasn’t allowed to make herself the owner of a very important institution. She wasn’t allowed to become the owner of DNA and to turn it into a feud where she solves her personal problems. Kovesi tried to cover her lies and arrangements by spreading fear. After so many bad things done by this woman, when the people knowing her will tell the truth, you’ll see other Romanians will get courage. Ponta knows much more things” Sebastian Ghita stated exclusively for STIRIPESURSE.RO.

Traian Basescu: “Kovesi should tell us if she visited Ghita at his home, in Ploiesti”

Former President Traian Basescu thinks that “all those who have invested and who are investing trust in Laura Codruta Kovesi need a firm public answer from her”, related to the stories about the visits of the DNA chief at Sebastian Ghita’s home in Ploiesti.

Traian Basescu asks for explanations from the head of DNA.Laura Codruta Kovesi, related to the stories circulating on the Romanian scene, saying that she “was visiting the defendant Sebastian Ghita quite frequently at his home in Ploiesti, participating to family events and celebrations”.

“I expect that the gutsy defendant Sebastian Ghita and the plagiarist Victor Viorel Ponta, who dared to say that I was Codruta Kovesi’s chief, will receive a reply on the extent of their gut.

I enjoyed the answer given yesterday (on Friday – e.n.) by Laura Codruta Kovesi, I quote: “I was not, I am not and I will not be friend with the defendant Sebastian Ghita”. A firm and unequivocal answer, specific to a high magistrate with honor.

However, there are two stories in the public space that should receive an answer as firm as the previous one, and I am briefly mentioning the stories:

Laura Codruta Kovesi, as the Attorney General, asked the defendant Sebastan Ghita to make a favorable technical report on her own PhD thesis. From 2011 to 2014, when she had and she was successively having the positions of the Attorney General and DNA Chief-Prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi was visiting quite often the defendant Sebastian Ghita at his home in Ploiesti, taking part at family events and celebrations (in that period, Sebastian Ghita was a defendant in the Tracia – Asesoft case).

The two stories, which I hope that are fake and which are circulating into the public space, definitely aim to erode the DNA chief’s credibility. IN the same time, I am sure these public stories will not be able to deviate the course of the criminal files correctly done by the prosecutors, because DNA is not a single person, but an institution.

I believe all those who have invested and who are investing trust in Laura Codruta Kovesi need a firm public answer from her.

I really hope that at the end of this public story, the one who will be crowned as liar will be Sebastian Ghita”, wrote Traian Basescu on a social network.

Sebastian Ghita replied live to Traian Basescu at Romania TV.

“In his mandate, Traian Basescu taught all Romanian people to call each other criminals, defendants, mobsters. As long as he repeated these things to us that he succeeded to convince also Mrs. Kovesi that all of us are defendants, to call us in interviews breaking any fundamental norm related to the right of image, presumption of innocence. We, Romanian people, are not criminals, thieves and defendants, as Basescu and Kovesi call us. Secondly, I don’t know where from Mr. Basescu has such information. Question is why he didn’t tell anything until now? I said in public that I met Mrs. Kovesi several times, even at private events. I see Mr. Basescu knows what happens in my home. I understand that we, all of the Romanian people, are shadowed and followed, but this doesn’t mean that a country president, even he knows these things, should come and say them in public”, Sebastian Ghita stated for Romania TV.

Traian Basescu claims that Kovesi is the best solution for DNA in this moment

Although in the last period of time he launched serious accusations against the DNA Chief-Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, especially after his eldest daughter, Ioana, was placed under judicial control by DNA in a case related to the illegal financing of the 2009 campaign, the former President Traian Basescu said on Friday in a message posted on his Facebook page that in this moment Laura Codruta Kovesi is the best solution for DNA, stating that “unfortunately, she went into a skid from where she must be returned to the correct direction”.

“There is no better solution for the moment. Unfortunately, Mrs. Kovesi went into a skid where from she must be returned to the correct direction specific to the magistrates. And yet, do you remember when you voted Mrs. Kovesi?” Traian Basescu wrote on Facebook, asked by a reader who does he appreciate that could replace Kovesi to the DNA leadership.

The question was addressed after the former President Traian Basescu wrote on Facebook that the Justice Minister Raluca Pruna is “an institutional illiterate”, since she confuses people with institutions, referring to the Raluca Pruna’s statement according to which his attacks against Codruta Kovesi represent “a temporary darkening of the rationality that can be justified only by his real or potential involvement in criminal deeds”.

“Pruna, you should know that Kovesi is not = DNA. Like any institutional illiterate with educational roots consolidated in the communist years, Minister Pruna also confuses people with institutions. So, only one simple thing remains: Pruna supports Kovesi, while I support DNA as an institution”, Traian Basescu wrote.

He added that Kovesi’s presence to DNA is limited in time, while the institution will remain also after the current head’s leaving. “Each of us has the approach that the mind lets him/her to have. Dear Pruna, you have to understand one more thing: sooner or later Kovesi will leave. DNA will stay”, Basescu concluded.