Victor Ponta: “Romania no longer has any friendly neighbour”

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta gave an exclusive interview to Romania TV on Sunday evening and talked about the difficult situation our country is in. The ex-Premier considers that Romania has the weakest leaders and that we have ended up no longer having any friends among our neighbours.

Victor Ponta stated that Romania is a ruined country and we are in a situation as severe as the one registered in 1940. He added that this is the first time when we no longer have any friends among our neighbours.

“Romania is not torn, it is ruined. I believe in 2016 Romania is in a situation just as bad as the one in 1940, not necessary due to our fault. It’s the first time we no longer have any friendly neighbour. Turkey already has a very good relationship with Russia and a very bad one with NATO. Hungary has had a very good relationship with Russia for a long time now, and the biggest loss is Moldova. The Government in Chisinau was called all sort of names from Bucharest,” Victor Ponta stated.

The ex-Premier also talked about the way Romanians thought when they elected Iohannis president.

“Romanians were saying: we have Iohannis and we will have it good with Germany. Germany has announced its future President and he is Mr. Steinmeier… a man I greatly respect. We are no longer living in our courtyard, the world is far more open and the neighbour’s courtyard matters a lot.”

Moreover, Victor Ponta levied new accusations against Romania’s current leaders.

“We have the weakest leaders, a Mr. Iohannis who has no clue and has learned nothing and a Mr. Ciolos who is rather from Brusssels,” Ponta said.