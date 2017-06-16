Victor Ponta – Secretary General of Gov’t

Former PM Victor Ponta was appointed Secretary General of the Government.

The decision was published on Friday in the Official Gazette.

“Victor Ponta can consider himself expelled from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), after having been appointed Secretary General of the Government”, stated resigning Minister of Public Consultation and Social Dialogue, Gabriel Petrea.

“A decision was made that all PSD members who accept a position in Grindeanu’s Government to be expelled. According to the statute, we must vote the exclusion, but the decision has already been made. It will only be a formality. Presently, a decision of the Executive Committee is being infringed. We have reasons,” said Petrea on Friday, at the Social Democratic Youth school in Neptun.