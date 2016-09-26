Victor Ponta temporarily escaped judicial control. The former PM left the country

Former Prime Minister Victor Ponta temporarily escaped judicial control. Judges have decided this way after the former PM requested to be allowed to leave the country in order to be present at several urgent political meetings.

The decision is valid this week, according to stiripesurse.ro.

Lawyers announced police officers that the former PM urgently left the country; the officials agreed to suspend the measure until Thursday, most likely, when Victor Ponta will return to the country.

After he will come back in Romania, the former PM will have to go again to the Police station to submit his signature.