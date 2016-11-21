Victor Ponta, the Romanian politician with the most likes and reactions on Facebook

Victor Ponta is the Romanian politician with the most likes and reactions to his posts on Facebook, according to a research conducted by the Laboratory for the Analysis of the Data coming from Open Sources and Big Data of the College of Political, Administrative and Communication Sciences of the UBB Cluj (OpenLab), consulted by Agerpress.

Gabriel Badescu, a member of the Scientific Council of OpenLab, stated on Friday that Victor Ponta is followed by Gabriela Firea and President Klaus Iohannis.

“The analysis of the interaction on the Facebook pages of the political parties indicate some ranking twists regarding the political leaders’ pages. Thus, the former PSD PM Victor Ponta is the politician with the most reactions (likes) to his posts, followed by the Bucharest PSD Mayor and by the President Klaus Iohannis. At the same time, we can see that the new founded party, United Romania Party (PRU), respectively its President Bogdan Diaconu, are placed on the same fourth position in the hierarchies of likes or reactions”, stated Gabriel Badescu.

According to the report, in the case of the parties, PNL is on the first place in terms of reactions on Facebook.

“The data indicate a high volume of interaction with the content of the pages of the main actors on the political stage. Thus, the National Liberal Party (PNL) has attracted the most important number of reactions (‘likes’), which in this case represent appreciations of the content on its Facebook page, respectively ‘shares’, meaning the dissemination of the content, as well as comments. PNL is followed backwards by other parliamentary political parties. It’s important to note that the Social Democrat Party (PSD), which is the holder of the larger number of seats into the Parliament, has attracted a much lower number of ‘likes’ than PNL in the studied period. This indicates a lower level of activity on Facebook of the PSD voters, as a result of a more spread demographic profile than in PNL’s case”, says Gabriel Badescu.

The report notes that political leaders have attracted much more likes or reactions and shares than the parties they lead, which “seems to support another common assumption in the political sciences, according to which politics is increasingly becoming a confrontation between personalities, less than a confrontation between political ideas and platforms”.

The research conducted by OpenLab has analyzed the data on the Facebook pages of the main political parties and politicians in Romania in the period of January 1, 2015 – October 31, 2016, and includes 13,072 pots on public Facebook pages, as well as 868,872 comments corresponding to these posts.

According to the OpenLab report, the overall conclusion is that, in the Romanian politics, social communication media have a substantial and increasing role, with a potential exploited to a limited extent by the main political actors.