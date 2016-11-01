Video recording of Romanian kidnapped in Burkina Faso checked for authenticity

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Tuesday informed that verifications are underway to determine the authenticity of a video recording showing a Romanian national kidnapped in Burkina Faso.

“The task force managing the situation of the Romanian national kidnapped in Burkina Faso has taken note of the broadcast on October 31, 2016 of a video showing Romanian national Iulian Ghergut. Verifications are underway to determine the authenticity of the recording, and they may take some time to complete, given the specifics of the operations,” MAE said Tuesday in a press statement.

The task force is quoted as saying the broadcast of a message to the public is part of the usual procedures in such instance and that the situation is managed around the clock.

MAE urges caution in the public coverage of the case because of the specificity and sensitivity of the matter.

The task force managing the Ghergut case – made up of the MAE, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the Defence Ministry (MApN) and the Presidential Administration – has been set up in accordance with the communication and action methodology for the organisations responsible for the management of terror attacks involving Romanian nationals outside Romania .

Together with MAE, which is using all the diplomatic channels at its disposal, the relevant national security organisations (SIE, SRI, MApN) are said to deploy all efforts to free the Romanian national. Each organisation is using its specific instruments and methods.