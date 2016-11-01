Vintest wine fair in Bucharest attended by 17 Romanian producers

The 6th edition of Vintest wine fair took place at the Marble Hall within the Press House in Bucharest last weekend to popularise Romanian wines by providing less-known information about them, wine connoisseur and fair organiser Lucia Pirvu told Agerpres.

“The project started three weeks ago under a very strong partnership with the Horticulture Faculty of the Bucharest University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine. It is a wide project that targets three audiences: undergraduate students, master’s students and senior students of the Horticulture Faculty. The theme of the project is providing information about Romanian wines, same as I Love Romanian Wines shoe does,” said Pirvu.

She added that these events were designed to bring the attending winemakers’ wines even closer to consumers. “We want to provide information about Romanian wines, which have a long tradition and right know are competing in international contests and will come back with many medals,” added Pirvu.

The Vintest Bucharest Wine Salon has brought together this year 17 Romanian producers with more than 220 wines from renowned domestic cellars.

By buying a ticket, the visitors could participate in one of the special tasting in the Domestic Wines Library. The tasting was unfolded for the duration of the fair in a dedicated area, with the participants to get information from oenologists and sommeliers, as well as cellar representatives.

On Saturday, the visitors could taste Romanian food as well.

Among the exhibitors were: Domeniile Samburesti, Vinarte, Domeniile Anastasia, Crama Hermeziu, Casa de Vinuri Cotnari, Vincon Romania, Crama Ratesti, Crama 1000 de Chipuri, Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati, Crama Dealul Dorului, Crama Histria, Cramele Cricova, SCDVV Pietroasa, SCDVV Bujoru, Crama Mennini, Cotnari, Domeniile Ostrov.