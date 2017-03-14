Violinist Razvan Stoica and the Stradivarius violin – a unique event on the stage of the Ploiesti Philharmonic Orchestra

The Philharmonic “Paul Constantinescu” of Ploiesti will tick a new outstanding concert on the spring of 2017. After the classical music lovers could hear, on January 24, the unique sounds of the Guarnieri violin, performed by the soloist Gabriel Croitoru, they will have a new surprise. It’s the Stradivarius violin, which will be used by Razvan Stoica in his concert on the stage of the Ploiesti Philharmonic Orchestra, where he will present as soloist and conductor. The Romanian artist, established in Netherlands, is deemed by specialist to be “the greatest violinist of his generation”.

A unique event will take place on March 16, 2017, at the Philharmonic “Paul Constantinescu” of Ploiesti. Razvan Stoica will come up on stage – as soloist and conductor, performing on a Stradivarius violin. The program includes two concerts by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy and “Caprice no.24” for solo violin in arrangement for violin and orchestra, by Niccolo Paganini.

Razvan Stoica is deemed by specialist to be “the greatest violinist of his generation”. After graduating the “George Enescu” Music High School of Bucharest, he left to study in Netherlands, in 2003, at the Royal Conservatory of Amsterdam. Since 2009, he plays an Antonius Stradivarius violin, dated 1729, which he won in the prestigious competition “Strad prize” in Salzburg. At the same time, he is the first Romanian person who won the contest “New Talent” held in Bratislava, the 2013 edition – held under the aegis of the Radio European Union, a prestigious competition established by Yehudi Menuhin – therefor, he is deemed to be one of the greatest European violinists.

Since years, violinist Razvan Stoica and his sister, pianist Andreea Stoica, form a perfect musical duo. The two brothers established “Kamerata Stradivarius” – a cameral orchestra – in Netherladns, their country of adoption. In September 2015, the two brothers launched for the first time in Romania, the album called “A journey into classical”, on which you may find eight famous works from the classical music repertoire, signed by Paganini, Fauré, Bazzini, Piazzolla, Lalo and Ravel, the album being created with the thought that classical music can really be accessible to all those who love the beauty. Invited to perform concerts on the great stages of the world, such as, for instance, Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Théâtre des Champs-Elysées – Paris, Teatro Carlo Felice – Genova, Palacio de Festivales Santander, Gewandhaus Leipzig, Konzerthaus Berlin, Musikverein Viena, Razvan Stoica honors invitations to perform also in his mother county Romania, whenever times allows him, as will happen on March 16 at the Ploiesti Philharmonic.

Razvan Stoica’s interpretations are definitely deemed to be outstanding also thank to his Sradivarius violin. Stradivarius violins are appreciated as the best violins in the world, thanks to their more powerful, surrounding sound that is specific to them. The instruments created by Antonio Stradivarius are also the most expensive, since one violin can cost millions of Euros.

Antonio Stradivari – also known as Stradivarius, born in 1644 in Cremona – was a famous luthier, an Italian creator of musical string instruments, especially violins, which are still famous today. He created in his workshop in Cremona violins, violas, cellos, guitars, and a harp, which currently is owned by the Music Academy of Naples, Italy.