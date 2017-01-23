Virtual meeting at UVT, live with astronaut Thomas Pesquet who is in outer space

Teachers and pupils in the pre-university cycle have the opportunity to have a virtual meeting, on Tuesday, at the West Timisoara University (UVT) with astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station.

The video connection will be established both with Romania, at the UVT, as well as with two other participant countries, namely Ireland and Portugal, and Thomas Pesquet will also answer teachers’ questions.

“We bring these events to pupils in order to open their appetite for science. It’s important to send children the message that exact sciences are extremely interesting and can bring exceptional satisfactions. We are glad to have besides us Dumitru Prunariu and Thomas Pesquet. The interaction between pupils and these astronomers is meant to open new prospects in their educational and professional path,” Rector of the UVT, Professor Marilen Gabriel Pirtea, PhD, says, in a press release sent to Agerpres on Monday.

The event started with presentations from the representatives of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA), the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO) Romania, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the UVT.

In addition, Romanian astronaut Dumitru Dorin Prunariu was to hold a presentation about the role that the space plays in our everyday life.

The meeting with Thomas Pesquet will take place in the interval between 17:45 hrs and 18:05 hrs.

The event is organized by the European Space Education Resource Office and the ROSA, in partnership with the UVT. The event will be broadcast live on the ESA and the UVT websites, www.esero.ro and www.uvt.ro.