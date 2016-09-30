Vodafone launches 4GTV+ video and music streaming service and a new partnership with Netflix

Vodafone Romania launches the video and music streaming service 4GTV+ and a new partnership for the Romanian market with Netflix, the world’s leading internet television network. The announcement was made by ”, Ravinder Takkar, President and CEO of Vodafone Romania on Friday at the 9th edition of Webstock , an event attended by several hundred people passionate about the digital evolution in Romania and worldwide.

4GTV+ offers access to a broad series of TV channels, covering all types of content from news to entertainment, both local and international. The service also includes 36 million songs provided by Zonga and successful productions provided by partners such as Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney Channel On Demand. Vodafone Romania also announces a partnership with Netflix which will include an exclusive special offer for Vodafone customers.

4GTV+ users can watch live TV, but also pause some of the live shows and play them later from that same moment on or rewind to the beginning, with the “Restart and rewind” feature. Also, by using the “Catch-up” feature, customers can watch a selection of the shows that they missed while they were broadcasted live, for the following 72 hours. In addition, users benefit from multiscreen experience, as they can send some of the 4GTV+ content on TV screens and, in parallel, continue to use their phone for calls or any other actions without interrupting the video viewing. Customers can also benefit from session continuity, an option which allows them to pause viewing of some of the content and resume at any time from the exact moment of the pause.

“After launching Supernet 4G+, the network that enables future developments and innovation in customer experience, we are announcing today 4GTV+ service, which will allow our customers to consume personalized content anytime, anywhere. 4GTV+ provides our users with access to the most relevant local and global content in an innovative and intuitive way”, Ravinder Takkar, President and CEO of Vodafone Romania, stated.

“Vodafone is a global partner for Netflix and we are thrilled to expand this relationship to Romania today”, said Chris Whiteley, VP Business Development, EMEA, Netflix. “With this promotion, Vodafone consumers will be able to easily access Netflix’s critically acclaimed original content and enjoy a new way of watching television”.

The service is available to all Vodafone Romania users on smartphones and tablets by downloading 4GTV+ app from App Store and Google Play. Postpaid users can benefit from the entire content provided by the service, which includes an exclusive gift subscription for three months of Netflix, for price plans starting from Red 19 and above.

Netflix offers a new way of watching TV, giving its members the ability to enjoy TV series and films when, how and where they want with seamless instant access across any internet-enabled device. Hollywood movies, top TV shows, documentaries, independent films, stand-up comedy and a wide range of kids’ titles are now available to watch instantly on Netflix.

4GTV+ is launched within a communication campaign that runs on TV, print, online and outdoor, built around the message “The future of TV is here”.

Vodafone Romania is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies which provide a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 51 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of June 30th, 2016, Vodafone had 465 million mobile customers and 13.7 million fixed broadband customers.