Ready Business Score is a tool that provides a personalized analysis of the company and recommendations for solutions to improve the business

The recommendations cover three important areas for any business: operational agility, employees’ connectivity and interaction with customers

Vodafone Romania launches Ready Business Score, an innovative tool through which companies can assess their business’ efficiency compared to their competitors, as well as the degree of adaptation to the new technological trends. Companies can fill in the online questionnaire available at ready.vodafone.ro, in order to obtain a personalized analysis of the business, based on their needs for increasing the efficiency. This personalized analysis is accompanied by a detailed report with recommendations of solutions from three important areas for any business: operational agility, employees’ connectivity and interaction with customers.

Also, on ready.vodafone.ro, companies can find the national Ready Business Score, and the platform will be completed with case studies and information on the trends in various industries, as well as a Ready Business Score at industry level.

“We are launching, for the first time in the telecom market in Romania, an innovative tool for the 660,000 companies active all over the country. Ready Business Score allows us to provide our clients with valuable information about their business and personalized solutions in order for them to become more efficient and to be able to adapt quickly to a continuously changing market, with the help of mobility and of digital solutions”, Valeriu Nistor (photo) , Director Enterprise Business Unit, Vodafone Romania, stated.

How does this new service work, being provided by Vodafone for free? Basically, users enter data about their business; the system analyzes the information depending on multiple factors, and then the company receives a score and consultancy in order to improve its performances. The platform can be accessed from any device: smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC. The questionnaire is simple and quick to be filled in, the maximum time is 15 minutes.

The first step is to fill in a questionnaire with different questions, depending on the activity field and the area of interest of those who access the platform. The questionnaire is available online to all the interested people, regardless if they are Vodafone customers or not. Subsequently, in an extremely short time, maximum 1 min. since the answers are sent, the person who filled in the questionnaire receives a score, followed by a personalized report on the corresponding business and by solutions recommended for the first two major needs that were identified.. For the personalized analysis, the applicant must provide concrete contact data for him and for the company. The platform identifies the needs, the areas in which the company can grow, so that its digital preparation level will grow. The third step is the interaction with the Ready Business team. This last step, the consultancy, is also provided for free by Vodafone. Now, the concepts recommended by the platform can be actually developed.

Ready Business Score is the most recent component of the Ready Business communication platform, launched by Vodafone Romania in 2014. The new tool is promoted through a communication campaign developed on TV, radio, online, OOH and print. The campaign is built with the help of testimonials with Vodafone Romania clients which have implemented various telecommunications solutions that allowed them to keep up with the dynamic business environment in which they activate.

The Ready Business platform is currently available in 10 countries, including UK and Turkey. In Turkey, for instance, the service was launched almost two years ago. In Romania, we’re talking about a new launched service on the telecom market. Romania’s overall ready business score is 36 percent, according to a survey including 300 companies from our country, from August to October, 2016.

The representatives of the company appreciate that in just a few months the platform, which s dynamic, will be able to provide the Digital Score also for the industry in which the respective company operates, as will be recorded increasingly more results, in various industries.

Vodafone Romania’s offer of services dedicated to companies addresses both SMEs and corporations and includes individual solutions of mobile voice, fixed voice and internet, as well as integrated solutions and Machine to Machine services. Recently, Vodafone launched “Ask only once” programme, which provides clients with a dedicated consultant which can be contacted directly for any request.

Vodafone Romania is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies which provide a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 51 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of June 30th, 2016, Vodafone had 465 million mobile customers and 13.7 million fixed broadband customers. For 2016, the company has provided a few statistic data within a press conference, compared to 2014: two times more 4G users; a 4 times increase of the business data traffic (the data refer to the mobile internet and mobile broadband internet); 4 times increase for the Digital Media Signage (specialised and personalized billboards).