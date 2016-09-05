Vodafone Romania launches Supernet™4G+, introducing a new generation of customer experience

Supernet™4G+ provides customers with higher speed, best mobile experience for HD video , deeper indoor coverage and enhanced security

Vodafone Romania now has the widest 4G+ coverage, available in all the 41 county capitals, Bucharest and other 330 localities

Supernet™4G+ City brings free, unlimited Internet to all mobile service users located in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

Vodafone Romania launches Supernet™4G+, which provides extended benefits to customers through the widest 4G+ coverage in the country, available in all the 41 county capitals, Bucharest and other 330 localities. Moreover, Vodafone Romania has expanded its 4G national network, which is now available in 3,500 localities.

“Following the past two years’ consistent investments, our network has evolved significantly and now leads in leveraging the 4G+ technology for the benefit of our customers. We now launch Supernet™4G+ and provide higher speeds, the best mobile experience for HD video, as certified by the independent auditor P3 Communications, deeper indoor coverage and enhanced security. By mastering the 4G+ technology and our advanced mobile infrastructure, we were able to cross the barrier of 1 Gbps download speed in our tests. We have reached 1.35 Gbps, far ahead of what today terminals can sustain”, said Catalin Buliga, Technology Director, Vodafone Romania.

“After providing our users with advanced services through Supernet™4G, we now launch Supernet™4G+, to offer a new generation of customer experience. With Supernet™4G+, we are able to offer the best combination of technology and services to drive the new trend of consumer behaviour, which includes increasing data consumption on mobile and interactive gaming”, said Andrea Rossini (photo), Consumer Business Unit Director, Vodafone Romania.

With this launch, Vodafone Romania also announces Supernet™4G+ City in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, which brings one entire month of free, unlimited internet usage to all the mobile service users located in these cities, between September 5 and October 5, 2016. Supernet™4G+ City includes access to Vodafone Romania’s exclusive, extended video content through HBO GO, music through Zonga, productivity through Office 365, as well as business news.

Supernet™4G+ City builds on the successful free, unlimited Internet initiatives recently run by Vodafone Romania, such as Supernet Weekend, Valentine’s Weekend, Dragobete Day and Supernet 4G City at the Bucharest Subway.

Supernet™ 4G+ is launched within a communication campaign that runs on TV, print, online and outdoor, built around the message “You have the power to make the impossible possible. Your trusted network, Supernet™ 4G+, supports you, with the best HD video experience”. The TV commercial illustrates the ultimate test for Supernet™4G+, performed by the rally pilot Titi Aur, who took the challenge to race his car with blacked-out windows. He was relying only on the live streamed images of the track shot by smartphones installed on the top of the car, transmitted over Vodafone Romania’s network and displayed on tablets inside the car. His co-pilot in this endeavour was the TV personality Cabral.

Vodafone Romania is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies which provide a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 56 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of June 30th, 2016, Vodafone had 465 million mobile customers and 13.7 million fixed broadband customers.