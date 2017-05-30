Vodafone Romania launches the industry benchmarks for Ready Business Score

Industry benchmarks will help companies to compare to their direct competitors

The average Readiness Score in Romania evolved from 36% in October 2016 to 44% in March 2017

Vodafone Romania launches industry benchmarks, a new feature of the Ready Business Score platform, which allows companies to compare to their direct competitors in the same industry in terms of business efficiency and the degree of adaptation to the new technological trends. Ready Business Score is an innovative tool available for free which allows companies to get a personalized analysis of their business and recommendations of dedicated solutions.

“According to the insights identified with the help of the Ready Business Score platform over the last six months, Romanian companies focus on improving customer experience, they use increasingly mobile data and are very interested in using smart products. Now we are taking the next step and are launching the industry benchmark, which will offer companies more valuable and precise information about their business seen in the context of their industry, which will help them adapt faster to the new trends and remain competitive”, stated Daniel Bobu (photo), Director, Enterprise Marketing, Vodafone Romania.

Since the launch of the platform in October 2016, the national Readiness Score, available on ready.vodafone.ro, evolved from 36% to 44%, in March 2017. The average in October 2016, of 36%, was calculated based on a research conducted on a sample of companies whose structure reflect the business environment in Romania, while the Readiness Score of 44% is obtained based on a sample of 4,500 companies which filled in the questionnaire available on ready.vodafone.ro. The Readiness Score is generated after analysing three important pillars for any business, namely operational agility, employees’ connectivity and interaction with customers.

Vodafone Romania’s offer of services dedicated to companies addresses both SMEs and corporations and includes individual solutions of mobile voice, fixed voice and internet, as well as integrated solutions and Machine to Machine services.