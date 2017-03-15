Vodafone Romania shows jobs of the future in 360° virtual reality

Vodafone Romania created 360° virtual reality content that shows how the jobs of the future might look like

The unique initiative is called “See Your Future” and is part of Vodafone Romania’s 20 years anniversary campaign

Vodafone Romania launches “See Your Future” campaign within its 20 years anniversary that shows how the jobs of the future might look like with the help of 360° virtual reality content. This is a premiere, Vodafone Romania being the first telecom operator in our country to produce 360° virtual reality content to support one of its campaigns.

Starting this month, “See Your Future” campaign will be implemented in more than 50 stores located in Bucharest and another 22 cities all over the country, whose locations are published on www.vodafone.ro (here). Each store will have a dedicated area equipped with Samsung Gear VR glasses and smartphones that can be used by all visitors to experience in 360° VR how it is to be a forester of the future, a doctor and a VR architect of the future.

“Our 20 years anniversary is not only about how we have been empowering people to succeed on their own way, but also about looking towards what’s coming. It’s a commitment that we will continue to be involved in our customer’s future by innovating and creating value for them through our business, so that we offer them the means to improve their lives. This campaign is a creative way that uses today’s state-of-the-art technology to provide us a glimpse into the future”, Ravinder Takkar, President and CEO Vodafone Romania, stated.

“See Your Future” is promoted through a communication campaign built around the message “You have the power to make your future. Discover the jobs of the future, for the first time in 360° VR experiences”, which will be developed on TV, print and online channels.

Vodafone Romania celebrates its 20 years anniversary along the entire year of 2017 through a series of initiatives for its customers. The Vodafone brand has been present on the Romanian market since 2005, after buying Connex, which launched its services in 1997. Along its history on the local market, the operator has been investing in innovation, being the first to provide GPRS (2001), then 3G (2005) and 4G services (2012). The first Call Center Service (1997), the first corporate foundation (1998), the launch of short message service – SMS – or data and fax services (1998), the first automatic speech recognition service (2014) are among the premieres marked by Vodafone Romania on the local telecommunications market.

