Vola.ro offers 10 years of holidays on the anniversary of a decade of existence

On the occasion of the anniversary of a decade of existence, Vola.ro has launched the campaign “Vola 10 Years”. Through this promotional campaign, the agency offers its customers numerous guaranteed prizes for each purchased trip, including the chance to receive 10 years of vacation.

The “Vola 10 Years” campaign runs from May 15 to June 30, 2017 and is open to all the Vola.ro customers. Any person who will make a purchase through the www.vola.ro website enters automatically in the campaign, whether there are airline tickets, city breaks, holidays or Local Escapes packages. The guaranteed prizes are offered by 8 different partners, and the big prize consists of 10 years of holidays from Vola.ro and includes 10 vouchers of 1000 euro each. Each voucher will be issued annually and can be used for any purchase on www.vola.ro (flight tickets, city breaks, holidays or Local Escapes packages). The lucky winner will be chosen by lottery.

“In the 10 years of Vola.ro we have helped hundreds of thousands of customers to travel better and safer. Through this campaign, we want to thank them for their loyalty and because they trust the services offered by Vola.ro. With the help of our partners (Uber, ZOOT, F64, Carrefour, Best Value, SportGuru, Carturesti), we will give every buyer who purchases during the campaign through Vola.ro, prizes to prepare them for the holiday. The great prize awarded by Vola.ro will consist of 10 years of holidays”, said Daniel Truica (photo), Managing Partner Vola.ro.

About Vola.ro

Vola.ro is the largest online travel agency in Romania, having an explosive dynamic since its foundation, both in terms of turnover and the number of employees and customers. Vola.ro serves individuals or companies, offering full travel services, low-cost airline tickets, hotel reservations, city breaks, holidays, domestic travel packages, travel medical insurance and rent-a-car services.

Vola.ro is also the first Romanian company that was ranked first in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 top in Central Europe for three consecutive years. In 2015, Vola Romania had a turnover of approximately 42.47 million euros, registering a 54% increase compared to 2014, and at group level, the turnover was 63.25 million euros.

Last year, Vola.ro received an investment of 5 million EUR from 3TS Capital Partners, the same fund that has also invested in Romania in Elefant.ro, InternetCorp, Zoot and Vector Watch.