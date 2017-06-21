W. Ischinger: Some wise opinions (II)

As already known, along with Brexit (June 2016), a rising public and political opinion trend coalesced in Europe, regarding the fact that continental defence is losing a strong pillar, the United Kingdom’s military capabilities holding an important share in the landscape of the European Union’s hard power. Consequently, the European officials’ positions on the imperative of creating – in the post-Brexit context – a “European army”, in essence of consolidating the EU’s military capabilities to compensate for the loss of the British pillar on one hand and, on the other hand, to support Europe’s affirmation as a global actor, have gradually intensified.

As a researcher of this issue recently showed, Brexit, followed by D. Trump’s election as U.S. President and E. Macron’s election at the Elysee have created a “wave of defence euphoria” in Europe. The publication of the “EU Global Strategy” last summer, its debate and adoption, have consolidated this overall continental vision, and the recent invasion of acronyms in this field shows that a process of implementing the Europe of defence has already started: MPCC (Military Planning and Conduct Capability), an incipient general staff/general headquarters; CARD (Coordinated Annual Review of Defence), an annual assessment of European defence; or PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation), permanent military cooperation with an operational purpose or operational training purpose.

The rapidity of action is surprising when contrasted to the known EU tarrying in such integration processes, in fact a result of its genetic orientation of accepting organic growth. Hence, naturally, Britain’s ‘The Economist’ magazine asked W. Ischinger whether Germany is considering playing a global role, whether Berlin is prepared in this sense, and the German diplomat immediately understood the gist of the question. He answered that “three or four years ago my answer would have been ‘no’”, but now “I think we are at an interesting and potentially decisive point in the history of the EU as a security provider. Britain often blocked the EU from taking steps towards becoming a defence player. Now the EU can begin to plan more creatively.” When he talks about the setting up of “a European army”, with the abandonment of useless expenditures, W. Ischinger is not talking about Germany but about the EU. Thus, he points out that the defence expenditures of EU-28 feature inadmissible overlaps for a military body with a European role: “So why would 28 countries want to maintain as many different national institutions to train their future generals? Why can’t we pool and share much more in terms of procurement, training and strategy? That does not lead directly to an EU army.” Here the nuance introduced by Ischinger is very important.

Merging the armies of EU members, with the consequent drop in the number of troops or equipment, does not mean at all the construction of a European army, even if it were to take place. The decisions, namely peace or war or involvement in military conflicts, will remain national decisions, just as it is today when we do not have a “European army”. Moreover, to make himself better understood, he goes on to say: “But enormous gains in efficiency can be made even without an EU army proper. And I think we could score significant points in Moscow, Washington and elsewhere around the world if we took strategic decisions along these lines to demonstrate that we intend to become a credible actor who can defend and pursue the strategic interests of 500m EU citizens.” Hence, an army sui generis, which has joint capabilities via unitary contribution, but whose operations will be only the consequence of an undeniably national political decision. An army with variable geometry, hence, difficult to understand today, but corresponding to the EU’s manner of action in all fields. But this strategic decision to start setting up such a European military instrument comes with a fundamental warning: the army will not be German or Germany’s or led by Germany, but it will be a European army, the EU’s army, with a continental general staff (body of military planning and execution). A start in this sense can already be noticed when we are talking about the “battlegroups” already set up in previous years, consisting of 3 or 4 EU members but yet to be used in operations, or about a more recent form in which a brigade/division of a member state jointly trains with the smaller and more specialised army units of two or more allies (the case of Romanian and Czech units training with a large German unit or the foreseen case of Germany, France, Netherlands and Belgium building a joint sealift fleet). But the conservative British magazine is not satisfied with this explanation and launches another question: “Does Germany need a nuclear deterrent?” and, following the interviewee’s negative answer, insists: “It doesn’t?” W. Ischinger is firm in stating “No. We rely on the U.S.”

The influential diplomat goes on to say that this is necessary because there are no alternatives. Because in Germany, he says, there are people who consider that the time has come to sever the “umbilical cord” that links Germany to the U.S., because the Americans are “bad guys”, a kind of anti-Americanism dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, to the time of the Vietnam War. But it has to be noted that he is talking about the Germany of 50 years ago or more, a time when the surviving combatants of the Second World War – in which the anti-Hitler coalition was victorious – were still alive. After that observation, Ischinger states: “But the truth of the matter is that there are no viable alternatives. We are married to the American nuclear security umbrella, whether we like it or not. Germany is legally and politically bound to remain a non-nuclear nation. Full stop.”

His opinion however continues on the same issue, but from another angle. As known, the EU’s atomic power was represented by the independent arsenals of the United Kingdom and France, the organisation’s only nuclear powers, and, after Brexit, Paris has remained the only state actor with this quality. “Do I think that the French nuclear force could evolve into a serious option for Germany?” – Ischinger asks himself, maybe to preempt the interviewer’s questions. He gives a very nuanced answer: “Well, one should never say never. But that would require fundamental changes in how the French think about their own role and their nuclear deterrent. So not only is there no way that would open the door for a German nuclear weapon, but there is also no sensible, meaningful, reasonable European nuclear option. We don’t have a European decision maker—not even to send 1,000 soldiers to Mali.”

The magazine’s reply comes swiftly: who has the finger on (France’s) the nuclear button, the only one in the EU? Again, Ischinger gives a nuanced and visionary answer, because nobody has a crystal ball: “That’s it. Britain has its PM. France and the US have their presidents. But the there are no button-pushers at the EU or Franco-German levels. I don’t see it as an option. Do I think we should keep talking with the French about possible future options? Yes. And we should also talk about the vision of a European army as a long term option. But this is a matter of decades.” So we are not talking about a nuclear button in the possession of a Franco-German duo or at the disposal of the EU. Both this and the other issue, that of the “European army”, are dossiers that will be debated for many years to come.