Warsaw NATO Summit’s decisions, health care situation to be addressed Tuesday by Defence Supreme Council

The Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) to gather on Tuesday will address the implementation of decisions made at the July Warsaw NATO Summit, with their national implications, and the situation of the health care system, the President Klaus Iohannis’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi announced on Monday.

According to her, the CSAT reunion headed by president Klaus Iohannis is ordinary, starting with 12:00hrs. at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

“The CSAT agenda will include: the implementation of the decisions made at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, with national implications, the evolutions in the Middle East and implications to Romania, the main measures necessary to remove threats to the national security generated by a massive immigrants inflow, as well as to preserving the public order and safety climate,” the president’s spokeswoman said.

Dobrovolschi mentioned that the CSAT reunion’s agenda will also include talks on the defence industry’s operators’ situation, the assessment of the cyber-security level of the public institution of Romania, the making and operationalization of the multinational Brigade for the development and strengthening of the essential elements of the advanced allied presence, the public health system and the citizens’ health.

“The reunion’s agenda will comprise some other topics of interest for the national security,” added Dobrovolschi.