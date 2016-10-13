WatchShop: An 50,000 euro investment in a new headquarters at 7 years of existence

Starting in September, WatchShop.ro, the only watches online store and accessories dedicated to men, was moved to a new location, following a total investment of 50,000 euros. The relocation occurred in the context in which the company celebrates 7 years of existence in Romania.

New headquarters and showroom modernized for WatchShop

The investment has consisted in the acquisition and complete redevelopment of the space of 250 square meters, in which the WatchShop has moved both the offices and the showroom. The new location is in a central area of Bucharest (Bd. Banu Manta, nr. 60, sector 1, near Piata Victoriei), has a modern and minimalist design, designed by Atelier 507, which highlights the company’s products : the watches.

WatchShop at 7 years of existence: a 30% increase of the business in the first 8 months of the year

With the celebration of 7 years of existence, the recorded company’s turnover in January-August 2016 exceeded 1 million euros, up to 30% from the same period last year. Also, the total number of items sold by WatchShop has also increased this year by about 22% compared to 2015, amounting to over 15,000 units.

The increase is due, on the one hand, to the team expertise and the capacity to provide advice and support in the acquisition of a clock and, on the other hand, repositioning the business in the only watches online store and accessories dedicated to men. Thus, WatchShop addresses both men who are looking for a watch for themselves, a gift for a friend or for a dear woman in their lives, and the women who want to find the right watch for a man.

The most Romanian buyers of watches come under the WatchShop internal data for the period January 1 to August 31,from cities such as: Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Timisoara and Constanta. About 70% of them are men, who preponderantly buy watches from brands like Accurist, Bulova, Casio, Citizen, Festina, Fossil, Orient, Seiko, Sekonda, Suunto, Swatch, Timex, Tissot, Vostok Europe and Zeppelin.

In the first 8 months of this year, more than 1,230 customers have appealed at the WatchShop watchmaker, another service that the company provide, for around 1,540 interventions.

7 years of WatchShop in figures

In 2012, WatchShop has became the official Tissot representative in Romania, and from 2014 is the official representative of the Accurist brand.

2015 was the best WatchShop year ever. Last year, the company recorded the highest increase in the value of the turnover, which reached 1.5 million euros.

Also, 2015 was as well the year of the most important moments and changes in the company’s history: the team has expanded to 19 people, sold luxury watches (from brands like Rolex) and became an official representative in Romania for Sekonda also.

“These seven years have been very intense for us. Launched in 2009 with a single person in the team, WatchShop has turned into a stable business, with a team of passionate specialists of watches and eager performance. I am glad that we have always managed to find solutions to challenges and the constant rate of profit and the customer satisfaction demonstrate, year after year, this “, said Catalin Florea, CEO WatchShop.

Plans for 2016

For 2016, the company’s representatives estimate a turnover of 2 million euros. Among the company’s plans there are the expanding of the number of available models from the brands popular among customers, as well as the investment in stocks and improving the delivery times of the products.

Also, with the celebration of 7 years of activity, the company has initiated a partnership with Augustin Matei, the only Romanian designer of watches. WatchShop is exclusively distributing watches that are 100% customized with unique design and Swiss mechanism of the top quality. The starting price for such a watch is 1000 EUR and varies depending on the materials used and the degree of customization.