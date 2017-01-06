Weather Administration: 8 counties under Code Orange; Bucharest, another 19 counties under Code Yellow

The National Meteorology Administration (ANM) has updated on Friday, the inclement weather forecasts in the area of 26 counties out of which 8 counties are under Code Orange and another 18 counties together with Bucharest Municipality are under Code Yellow.

According to meteorologists, on Friday, until 23:00 hrs, the warning of Code Orange for snowfalls remains in force in Calarasi, Ialomita, Buzau, Braila, Constanta, Tulcea, Galati and Vrancea Counties. In these counties, the blizzard will carry on strongly, wind gusts will reach and temporarily will exceed 70-85 km/h, reducing visibility under 50 meters and leading to the formation of snow drifts

At the same time, during the following ten hours, there will be a Code Yellow for snowfalls in Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea and Moldova, as well as in the South-Eastern Carpathians, where massive snowfalls will occur locally, heaping a big layer of snow. There will also be blizzard conditions in Dobrogea, eastern Wallachia, south-west part of Oltenia and the largest part of Moldova, where the wind will intensify to 50-70 km/h. In the South-Eastern Carpathians and the high-altitude areas of Southern Carpathians wind gusts will exceed 80-90 km/h, and the snow will be blown leading to the formation of snow drifts.

The counties under Code Yellow, until 23:00 hrs, are: Suceava, Botosani, Neamt, Iasi, bacau, Vaslui, Covasna, Brasov, Sibiu, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Dolj, Mehedinti, as well as Bucharest City.

According to ANM, the Code Yellow warning will remain active during the interval January 6, 23:00 hrs – January 7, 10:00 hrs, in Dobrogea, Baragan, and Moldova, where it will not snow much but the wind will blow up to 50-60 km/h and on smaller areas it will reach 70 km/h, temporarily blowing snow and forming snow drifts.

This time, the counties being warned are: Suceava, Botosani, Neamt, Iasi, Bacau, Vaslui, Vrancea, Galati, Buzau, Braila, Tulcea, Ialomita, Calarasi and Constanta.

Meteorologists specify the fact that there will be intensifications of the wind in south-east Oltenia, temporarily blowing the snow previously laid, and in Moldova, Dobrogea and Baragan, on Saturday and Sunday there will be snowfall at intervals and the wind will intensify, blowing the snow and leading to the formation of snow drifts.

In the upcoming period, in most of the country, the weather will be frosty, at night as well as during the day, the minimum temperatures ranging frequently from -25 to -15 Celsius degrees.

ANM emphasizes the fact that, on Saturday morning, January 7, it will issue new messages regarding the evolution and force of dangerous meteorological phenomena.

Constanta County: Soldiers continue interventions for saving people blocked in blizzard on district roads

Soldiers with the Constanta Garrison continued interventions with large capacity snow clearing vehicles, during Friday afternoon, in order to save from among the snow drifts passengers in cars blocked in by the blizzard on Constanta County roads.

A press statement sent by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs that on Friday, at around 13:30 hrs, approximately 30 soldiers with powerful vehicles from the structure of the Marasesti 9th Mechanized Brigade have completed the intervention in the area of Ovidiu-Nicolae Balcescu localities and continue to intervene on road DN3, in the area of Valul lui Traian locality, in order to clear roads and save passengers in cars blocked in by the blizzard on roads.

“At the same time, a DAC truck and three soldiers from the same structure (e.n. – Marasesti 9th Mechanized Brigade) are transporting from Murfatlar to the Emergency District Clinical Hospital Constanta, two people who need medical care. The intervention on motorway A2 was finalised (196 km, on the lane to Constanta) where 15 soldiers of the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missiles Regiment, with two heavy duty vehicles and a caterpillar track vehicle helped to unblock the cars caught in the snow and the evacuation of 10 people (nine adults and a child),” underscores the press release of MApN.

CNAB: 19 flights from Wizz Air, Ryanair, TAROM and LOT airlines – canceled

Wizz Air, Ryanair, TAROM and LOT Airlines have decided to cancel a series of flights that were due to take off on Friday, from Henri Coanda International Airport, according to updated information from the Bucharest Airport National Authority (CNAB).

According to the cited source, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Romania, Wizz Air canceled flights 3001/3002 Bucharest – London -Bucharest, 3051/3052 Bucharest -Paris-Bucharest, 3081/3082 Bucharest-Charleroi-Bucharest, 3201/3203 Bucharest-Stockholm -Bucharest, 3091/3092 Bucharest – Dortmund – Bucharest and 3494/3493 Bucharest – Cluj – Bucharest.

Ryanair airline also decided to cancel flights 435/436 Timisoara – Bucharest – Timisoara and TAROM will no longer operate flights 627/628 Bucharest – Oradea – Bucharest and 702 Iasi – Otopeni.

Finally, LOT airline cancels its 645/646 Bucharest – Warsaw – Bucharest flights.

CNAB specifies that presently, both Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest as well as Aurel Vlaicu International Airport Bucharest, air traffic is carried out in winter conditions, with massive snowfalls and wind gusts.

Moreover, some flights can record delays when taking off, determined by the necessity to defrost airplanes, delays that can reach or exceed an hour in some cases. On both airports of the Capital interventions are carried out with snow clearing devices in order to maintain the runway in optimum conditions.

The runways, the platforms and the taxiways for airplanes are open and operational, all the conditions for safely carrying out air flights being ensured.

Real-time information about the situation of flights on Henri Coanda International Airport can be found on www.bucharestairports.ro web page, and passengers are advised to take the necessary measures to come in due time at the airport.

Police: A2, A4 highways, 54 sectors of national/European roads, closed off due to inclement weather

The A2 and A4 highways, as well as 54 sectors of national/European roads were closed off by policemen, on Friday, informs the Press Office of the Romanian Police Inspectorate General (IGPR).

According to information centralized until 15:00, in Constanta, Calarasi, Braila and Ialomita counties, all national/European roads are closed off to traffic.

In Buzau county, closed off are roads DN 2B Buzau – Braila; DN 22 Ramnicu Sarat – Braila; DN 2/E85; DN 2C Buzau – Slobozia.

In Vrancea county, closed off are roads DN 2N Bogza – Dumbraveni; DN 23A Gologanu – Ciorasti; DN 23B Maicanesti – Ciorasti, DN 2/E85 Tisita – Adjud and DN 24 Tisita – Cosmesti.

In Galati county, closed off are roads DN 24D Tulucesti – until entry into Vaslui county; DN 22 Ramnicu Sarat – Braila; DN 22B on the dyke, towards Braila; DN 25, Sendreni (from the intersection with DN2B) – Hanu Conachi (until the intersection with DN25A).

In Ilfov county, closed off are roads DN2 Afumati (km 18+000) – until entry into Ialomita county; DN 4 (from the intersection with DNCB to the Calarasi county limit) abd DN3 Branesti – towards Calarasi county (km 20+000 – 25+000).

In Tulcea county, closed off are roads DN22/E87 Macin – Tulcea, towards Constanta county; DN22E Garavan – I.C. Bratianu; DN 22D Macin – Horia – Ciucurova (KM 0-81); DN 22A Cataloi – Topolog (km 0-64) and DN22F Nalbant – Horia (km 0 – 14).

In Vaslui county, closed off are roads DN 26 Murgeni – until entry in Galati county.

According to the IGPR, all Black Sea ports are closed since 13:30.