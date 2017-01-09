Weather Administration: Code Orange for extreme cold weather in Bucharest

Bucharest will enter on Monday under a Code Orange warning for extreme cold weather, the forecast for the night between Monday and Tuesday being of minus 20 to minus 18 centigrade, Gabriela Bancila, representative of the National Weather Administration (ANM), announced.

“ANM will issue an update of the previous warning – Code Yellow for extreme cold weather this morning, and this implies the area of Bucharest entering a Code Orange warning for extreme cold weather from today. This Code Orange warning will be issued at 10:00. It implies for the Capital a temperature, today, of around minus 11 degrees, while tonight the maximum intensity of the negative temperatures of this cold streak will be felt and I’m referring here to a thermal minimum of around minus 20 to minus 18 centigrade. (…) Tomorrow, the Code Orange warning for persistent extreme cold weather in the Capital will remain in force,” the ANM representative stated on Monday at the meeting to discuss winter measures convoked by the Bucharest Mayor.

IntMin Carmen Dan: We brought 99 people from Bulgaria, 20 children among them

Minister of Interior Carmen Dan, announced on Sunday night that Romanian authorities managed to bring back to Romania 99 people stuck in Bulgaria due to abundant snowfalls.

“A number of 99 people – 20 children and 37 cars. We brought them back in three stages. The first 13 cars carrying 38 people entered Vama Veche at 17:03 hrs. The second caravan of 17 cars and 55 people, accompanied by the police and taken over by Romanian police officers entered Vama Veche at 17:15 hrs. A third caravan – 7 cars, 26 people – entered Vama Veche at 18:25 hrs,” declared Dan.

The minister specified that part of these people remained in Constanta County, some being residents there, and some others left for Bucharest, accompanied by police crews.

“We have initially received the information that there were Romanian citizens in Dobrici and together with Bulgarian authorities we managed to gather them from there and to bring them towards Balchik on their way to Vama Veche, but during these demarches we have identified other citizens at 600 meters from the customs (…) and we picked them up too,” the dignitary said.

Road traffic on A2, A4 and DN3 Ostrov-Basarabi remains closed; other road sectors reopened

Road traffic was reopened on DN 15D, between Piatra Neamt – Roman localities, DN 22D, Horia – Ciucurova localities and DN 3C, Constanta – Ovidiu localities, while A2 Lehliu – Constanta, A4 Ovidiu – Constanta and DN 3 Ostrov – Basarabi remain closed due to unfavourable weather conditions, informs on Monday, the National Company for the Administration of Road Infrastructure (CNAIR).

At the same time, the restriction for vehicles with the overall authorized mass of over 7.5 tonnes, set up on the following road sectors DN 54, Vladila – Corabia and DN 28A, Targul Frumos – Motca was lifted but it was maintained on DN 22C, Cernavoda – Basarabi and DN 3, Basarabi – Constanta.

According to CNAIR, in the last hours, a number of 1,185 vehicles operated on the national road and motorway network, and a number of 7,232 tonnes of non skid materials and 32.95 tonnes of chloride of calcium were dispersed.

At regional level, actions were taken as follows: Bucharest: 291 vehicles, 1,925 non skid materials and 6 tonnes of calcium chloride were dispersed, Craiova – 138 vehicles, 884 tonnes of non skid materials and 6.35 tonnes of calcium chloride, Timisoara – 132 vehicles, 783 tonnes of non skid materials and 13.8 tonnes of calcium chloride, Cluj – 84 vehicles, 390.5 tonnes of non skid materials and 2.7 tonnes of calcium chloride, Brasov – 206 vehicles, 1,633 tonnes of non skid materials and 4.1 tonnes of calcium chloride, Iasi – 218 vehicles, 1284,1 tonnes of nonskid materials, Constanta – 116 vehicles and 333 tonnes of non skid materials were dispersed.

Further info regarding the condition of the national road network can be obtained from the Dispatch of CNAIR, at 021/264.33.33; 021/9360 or on the company’s website www.cnadnr.ro or on its Facebook and Twitter pages.