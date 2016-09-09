Weightlifting Federation’s head Nicu Vlad to be interim Olympic Committee’s President until November elections

The Romanian Weightlifting Federation (FRH) president, Nicu Vlad, will cover the interim presidency of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) following Alin Petrache’s resignation, until the elections due on 15 November, according to a decision made on Friday by the COSR’s Executive Committee.

Nicu Vlad stated that the following 60 days’ decisions will not be made by him, but that they will belong to the COSR’s Executive Committee.

“In accordance with the COSR statute, after President Alin Petrache stepped down, three vice-presidents remain, myself included, to be in charge with the interim management until the elections for President. In fact, the interim leadership will be covered by the Executive Committee (…) while I’ll head the said committee. You may call me whatever you like, you may call me interim President, yet I wouldn’t know if that really matters. It doesn’t mean that I’ll make certain decisions, they will be made by the Executive Committee,” Nicu Vlad explained at the end of the sitting at the COSR seat.

The official of the Weightlifting Federation added that he is not tempted so far to run for the COSR President office.

Alin Petrache on 29 August tendered his resignation as head of the COSR. According to a post on the COSR website, Alin Petrache resigned office for failing to meet his objective regarding Romania’s performance in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

“Given that team Romania has failed to meet the objective undertaken by the Technical Committee and the national federations – 6-8 medals – and as I have already announced I will do today, I have tendered my resignation as chairman of COSR to the Executive Committee, which will follow the statutory steps to take over the prerogatives of my office. I regret that I was not able to offer the Romanians the medals and performance they wished for. I know I have done all that was incumbent on me over the past two years, but unfortunately crisis in the Romanian sports is profound and cannot be solved with momentary solutions,” Petrache is quoted as having told the Executive Committee.

Romania sent 96 athletes and 7 alternates to Rio de Janeiro, returning with five medals – a gold, a silver and three bronze ones. Romania’s performance at Rio 2016 was its poorest after WWII, with the country finishing on the 47th position in the medal count.