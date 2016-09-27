Whisky Fest: The first festival in Romania dedicated to the lovers of fine drinks with tradition

The first edition of Whisky Fest will be held at the Press House, Marble Hall, from 10th – 12th November 2016, being the first event dedicated entirely to one of the most popular drinks of all time – whisky.

Whisky Fest is a premium event which will be held in the elegant space offered by the Marble Hall of the Press House in Bucharest and is addressed to all those who appreciate the qualities of a true whisky, above alcohol, and want to sample both a fine drink and the story behind it. Not for nothing that whisky was a favorite drink for a number of historical figures like Frank Sinatra, Mark Twain, Sir Winston Churchill, William Faulkner or George Bernard Shaw.

The visitors of the festival will learn from the experts in the field how a distillate of grain gets from alcohol to a sensational drink, which is the influence of the wood barrel in defining the taste, why we have to wait decades to enjoy a noble drink or what is the difference between single malt, blend or vatted malt.

The festival will bring in one place more than 100 labels of whiskey, in a variety of flavors and tastes, from the most popular varieties to the rarities of old age, some in absolute premiere in Romania.

During the event, the whisky lovers will delight themselves by tasting the different varieties offered by the dozens of brands that will participate in the festival. The full list of participants will be announced in the shortest time.

Whisky Fest is an event organized by the enthusiasts of this drink, who understand and appreciate the tradition of over 500 years behind the original liqueur in Scotland, initially called aqua vitae in a very suggestive way.

The Whisky Club, the organizer of the event along with LivePro and Mixtopia.ro, is the most important and active community of whisky lovers in Romania. The club was founded in 2013 by several enthusiasts who wanted to share their impressions about the vast world of whisky, even if it is about a single malt, vatted malt, blend, Irish whisky, bourbon or Japenese whisky. Since its establishment, The Whisky Club has organized more than 30 tastings of over 90 different whiskys, attended by no less than 900 people.

Naturally, it is the time that the passion to be taken to the next level, and thus was born the Whisky Fest – a three-day event that will include tastings, untold stories of the whisky world, prominent guests from the field, but also good music and tasty food.

The ticket price for the first visit at the event is of 39 lei / day, regardless of the day of participation and will include a special glass of Glencairn, dedicated to the event, which the visitors will receive as a gift to taste the drinks from the festival. For any second visit, the access will only cost 20 lei. The subscriptions will be 70 RON.

The 39 RON tickets and the subscriptions can be purchased from the IaBilet.ro network and in every day of the event at the entrance, in a limited number.

The 20 RON tickets will be found only at the entrance and will be released only by presenting the ticket of the previous day.

It is 18+ exclusive event, the recommended outfit is smart casual.