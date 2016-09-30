White Night of the Galleries on Friday in Bucharest, other nine cities

Several events dedicated to the contemporary art are to be organized on Friday by White Night of the Galleries (Noaptea Alba a Galeriilor – NAG), in Bucharest and in other nine cities countrywide.

After nine editions in Bucharest, due to the NAG10# edition, exhibitions and events dedicated to contemporary art are to be displayed in art galleries, alternative spaces, creative hubs, artists’ workshops.

Therefore, alongside Bucharest, the NAG2016 will include this year: Arad, Baia Mare, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Craiova, Sibiu, Targu Mures and Timisoara.

The NAG is a project initiated and organized by the Ephemair Association.

The K’ARTE Association informs that in order to highlight the cultural profile of the nine invited cities, at one of the main exhibitions in Bucharest titled “No Man’s Land” – achieved with the support of the National Cultural Fund Administration and of the Culture Ministry, at the downtown Scena9 Rezidenta ten curatorial projects will be presented featuring guest curators and artists from the NAG2016 partner cities.

At the ARCUB headquarters in Gabroveni Street, the exhibition “NAG Retrospect: Memory Leaks”, opened since Thursday proposes a return in time through the research of the first nine years of the NAG events.

The art pieces are signed by several artists: Marina Albu, George Anghelescu, Bureau of Melodramatic Research (Alina Popa and Irina Gheorghe), Matei Branea, Michele Bressan, Codruta Cernea, Ciprian Ciuclea, Florin Ciulache, Claudiu Cobilanschi, Nicolae Comanescu, Mihail Cosuletu, Roberta Curca, Arantxa Etcheverria, Dumitru Gorzo, Mihaela Kavdanska and Dilmana Yordanova, Olivia Mihaltianu, Gili Mocanu, Anca Muresan, Radu Pandele, Bogdan and Magdalena Pelmus, Adrian Preda, Lea Rasovszky, Alexandru Radvan, Larisa Sitar, Patricia Teodorescu, Roman Tolici, Stefan Ungureanu, Aurel Vlad, Ecaterina Vrana.

The NAG was the first cultural event held during the night in Romania after the Museums Night and the first national event that drew the attention of the public upon contemporary arts and young artists, gathering through a complex and dynamic program all types of artistic manifestations – painting, drawing, sculpture, graphics or new media, video, photography, performance, music, dance, theater, design.

More details about the participants in the NAG2016 can be found at the following website: noapteagaleriilor.ro.