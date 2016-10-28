White Paper on Romanian SMEs: red tape, overtaxation, corruption – main highlighted issues

Red tape, overtaxation and corruption are the main issues faced by Romania’s small and medium-sized enterprises, notes the 2016 White Paper on Romanian SMEs released recently by the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises (CNIPMMR).

According to the document, excessive controls are another issue facing SMEs (signaled by 44.98 percent of the respondents).

In a different thread, 81.66 percent of SMEs said they intend to access structural funds sometime in the future, and 33.58 percent of the businesses consider that Romania’s economic milieu hinders development, while 48.27 percent of the respondents consider it neutral.

Only 13.78 percent of the polled enterprises estimate that the evolution of the Romanian business milieu over the entire year 2016 will be favorable to SMEs.

On the other hand, 6.72 percent of the respondents believe that the economic development will be positive and approximately 71.99 percent of the SMEs finance their economic activities from their own sources.

Asked what the main positive effect Romania’s joining the EU has had on the SMEs, 45.99 percent of the surveyed mentioned better access to markets.

The National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Relations with Business Environment, has recently released the English language version of the 2016 White Paper on Romanian SMEs at the 24th edition of Romania’s National Ranking of Top Private Companies.

The survey was conducted by a team of experts and represents a major report on the situation of Romanian SMEs, the entrepreneurial phenomenon, the performance and SME-specific issues. The current survey is based on interviews with 1,096 entrepreneurs.

Apart from the issues specific to this type of companies and the economic, social and national situation, also considered in working out and developing the 2016 White Paper on Romanian SMEs were the provisions of the technocrat Government’s program for this year approved by Parliament, the Europe 2020 Strategy, the EU Funding Program 2014 – 2020 and the Small Business Act, the Union’s major strategic documents which significantly impact the evolution of European and implicitly Romanian SMEs.