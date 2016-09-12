WHO Europe official: No additional risk of Zika infection in Europe or Romania

Zika virus poses no additional risk neither in Europe, nor in Romania, implicitly, World Health Organization Europe Regional Office member Alexandru Rafila told Agerpres.

“The mosquito-borne Zika infection is a disease that manifests mainly in South and Central America. There has been no case of local infection with this virus in Europe. We stressed this aspect today at the annual meeting of the WHO Europe Regional Office in Copenhagen. Currently, there is no additional risk of transmission of this disease in Europe,” Rafila said.

He pointed out that the disease is mainly transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito species, but there have been some cases when patients were infected by the related forest mosquito – Aedes Albopictus, that can be found in Southern Romania. According to Rafila, however, the transmission of the virus is improbable given that the few cases reported in Romania were “imported” and no secondary infection has been reported so far.

“In Romania, the few cases reported healed without any problem and there was no reported secondary, local infection. We shouldn’t be too worried, since the cold season is near and the mosquito population in these areas is practically non-existent,” the specialist said.

A Romanian delegation headed by State Secretary with the Ministry of Health Marius Ungureanu participated on Monday in the 66th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.

“WHO Europe Region covers 53 states. We went through a summary of the WHO Europe Regional Office activity. (…) We, as a delegation, also had a few interventions on public health, and I mean especially transmissible diseases, improvement of health indicators in our geographic region and also regarding some WHO objectives the organization has set for 2020 in terms of quality of life and health indicators until 2020 and outlook to 2030,” Rafila said.