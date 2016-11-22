Wide action at European level to trace money mules, conducted by DIICOT

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and judicial police officers have participated in a wide action at European level to track down money mules recruited by criminal organisations as middlepersons to launder money from online frauds.

According to a DIICOT release, DIICOT prosecutors along with judicial police officers with the Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime participated in a second “European Money Mule Action” operation, 14 – 18 November.

The operation is coordinated at European level and targets the activity of laundering cybercrime proceeds by money mules.

Judicial authorities from Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States of America took part in this broad operation, with their action supported by EUROJUST and EUROPOL – European Cybercrime Centre.

The operation ended with as many as 178 arrested persons, 580 identified money mules, 380 identified suspects, under criminal files counting for 23 million euros in damage.

In Romania, specific activities were performed regarding 34 identified money mules, following 19 domiciliary visits, 49 persons heard, of whom 8 were placed under pre-trial detention and 6 more under court supervision.

“European Money Mule Action”- EMMA is a pilot operational project created for the purpose of fighting against laundering cybercrime proceeds, including internet banking frauds.

The second EMMA operation is the continuation of the European project under the EMPACT – “Cybercrime Payment Fraud Operational Action Plan (European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats)” umbrella, with Romania having a coordination part in this European project.

