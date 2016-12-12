Will Liviu Dragnea be the PSD’s Premier?

* Firea: Iohannis must get used to the idea that Dragnea is the most legitimate person to lead Gov’t

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea claims Romanians have cast a clear vote for Liviu Dragnea as Premier and PSD as the winning party and the Social Democrats should take this nomination to the consultations at the Presidential Palace. Firea also stated that President Iohannis must get used to the idea that “the PSD President is the most legitimate person to lead the Government.”

“PSD’s historic victory in the elections is due to Romanians who believe in our governing platform, but this document would not have existed without the PSD President’s involvement and without the team spirit he ingrained. We worked with great joy to do good to people. For valuable solutions and ideas. We were all seized with the desire to save the country from the hands of some people who, in a year’s time, were not associated with any major project for Romania. An illegitimate governance tolerated for a year at the Victoria Palace,” Gabriela Firea wrote.

She pointed out that, in her view, Romanians have cast a clear vote for Liviu Dragnea to be Premier and for PSD to be the winning political party.

“This is the formula we have to take to the Cotroceni Palace! The judiciary has not banned, through a ruling, Mr. Dragnea’s right to vote and to be elected. The country’s president must get used to the idea that the PSD President is the most legitimate person to lead the Government and to implement the governing platform that Romanians appreciate,” Firea added.

Gabriela Firea wished Liviu Dragnea success: “I wish you success, Mr. President Liviu Dragnea! You will surely lead an efficient Government that pays careful attention to Romanians’ needs!”

PSD President Liviu Dragnea was asked on Sunday evening, after the exit-polls were announced, whether he will be the Premier nominated by PSD. Dragnea avoided giving a concrete answer, stating: “It was the others who gave a personal angle to this campaign. They pushed the campaign toward Liviu Dragnea vs. Ciolos. Romanians have decided today.”

PSD’s Dragnea: I do not plan on mocking today’s votes, nor will I give these votes as a present

Social Democrat Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea on Sunday evening said he is waiting for the official results of the voting, and then he will have talks with the party colleagues and those with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) in order to announce the proposal for the prime minister office.

“We are first waiting for the official results of the voting. Unfortunately, we have, as you know, an unfortunate experience of 2009, I don’t want to reach that situation again. Same as we have been restrained and responsible throughout the campaign, so we will be in the coming days. There is no hurry, [the prime minister] isn’t designated tomorrow. We haven’t announced a prime minister option in this campaign because we wanted and have managed in the end to convey to Romanians what we want to do for them. However, the others, and I am referring to the two allied parties in supporting the technocrats, have personalized this campaign very much. Practically, they have pushed the discussion towards Liviu Dragnea versus Dacian Ciolos. Romanians have pretty much decided today. We shall have a serious discussion inside the party (…) and in the coming days we shall crystallize our position which we shall make public, after the results are offical,” Dragnea said, when asked who will be the prime minister proposed by PSD-ALDE, if these two parties have the majority.

He underscored that those who must make decisions in the coming period mustn’t mock the Romanians’ massive will.

“I do not plan on mocking the votes today, nor do I plan to give these votes away as a present to anyone, to some persons or institutions, nor do I plan on dealing with them with indifference. It is a vote that places on all of us, including myself, who have led the campaign and the programme and the party, a huge responsibility. I will not play with the vote today,” Dragnea pointed out.

Asked what will be the relation of a future Social Democrat government with President Klaus Iohannis, Dragnea stressed that “the PSD will have a perfect institutional relation with Romania’s President, if it gets the same type of relationship.”

“Starting today, starting tomorrow, as maybe this night some are very upset, we all must leave aside any animosity, there isn’t any on our behalf, there has never been and never will be, the only stake that matters is Romania and the life of Romanians,” the Social Democrats’ leader also said.

At the same time, he showed, when asked what the Social Democrats will do if the President doesn’t designate a prime minister from the PSD, that he does not start from the idea that President Iohannis doesn’t respect the vote of Romanians, and added that he refuses to believe that the head of state “is a person who doesn’t understand what happened today.”