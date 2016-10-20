Within its Annual Gala, the Vodafone Romania Foundation announced its support for the renovation of Constanta Hospital’s Newborn Section

The 1.3 million euros necessary for the renovation will be raised through a donations campaign to be developed by Children’s Heart Association and Give Wings Association

The Vodafone Romania Foundation will double the amount raised through the campaign

Five awards were granted to partner NGOs and volunteers during the Vodafone Romania Foundation Annual Gala

The Vodafone Romania Foundation announced its support for the renovation of Constanta Hospital’s Newborn Section by doubling the amount that will be raised through a national donations campaign to be developed by Children’s Heart Association and Give Wings Association. The announcement was made by Vodafone Romania’s President and CEO, Ravinder Takkar (photo), within the Vodafone Romania Foundation Annual Gala. The necessary amount for the renovation is of 1.3 million euros.

Ravinder Takkar added that Vodafone Romania Foundation would also provide a telemedicine solution that will allow doctors to monitor children from outside the hospital or to transmit vital medical data or make video conference with specialized doctors from other hospitals in Romania or abroad. The first telemedicine solution of this kind was implemented with the help of Vodafone Romania Foundation at Marie Curie Hospital in Bucharest. The foundation also financed with 1.4 million euros the construction of the hospital’s new 4-storied building for newborn babies, a project initiated by Children’s Heart Association.

The Vodafone Romania Foundation Annual Gala also grants recognition awards to its partners and volunteers who had an outstanding contribution, following the foundation’s four strategic areas of investment: education, healthcare, volunteering and social services. This year, the “Education Award” went to the Foundation for SMURD’s project “Be prepared!” caravan, which educates people all over the country to deal with natural disasters and emergenecy situations. The “Healthcare Award” was granted to The Medical Aid Profilaxis Foundation’s project “Together for Health”, which provides people in rural areas with specialized medical services through a telemedicine solution. The “Volunteering Award” went to Amalia Nistor and Dan Negru, Vodafone Romania employees, who had consistent involvement in this area. The “Social services Award” was granted to ”Hello, children of Romania” Association, for the “Together with them, in the community” project, which is a sustainable and replicable model of social integration for disabled youngsters who could not be institutionalized. Finally, the “Special Award” went to Condelina Kilikidis, a member for the Vodafone Romania Foundation Board, for 18 years of dedicated support shown to all the foundation’s actions.

Along its 18 years of activity, the Vodafone Romania Foundation financed 1,000 de programmes in healthcare, education and social services, having as beneficiaries children, youngsters, elderly, physically, socially or economically disabled people. Up to now, the Vodafone Romania Foundation invested 23 million euros in the projects implemented with the help of partner NGOs.