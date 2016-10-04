Wizz Air-three million passengers transported from Bucharest and Cluj Napoca to London Luton

Wizz Air has celebrated in September two events of reference for Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. The company has transported passengers with the number of 2 million, respectively 1 million, on its low-cost routes from the two cities to London Luton.

The flights have started in 2007 and quickly became popular among the WIZZ customers interested in traveling smart. Wizz Air operates 18 weekly flights from Bucharest and 14 from Cluj to London Luton and offers to the Romanian passengers many opportunities to fly at low prices to the British capital.

The two cities in Romania are also connected to the first Wizz Air domestic route, which marks a significant evolution of the air transport in Romania.

Wizz Air currently has 19 aircraft allocated on 7 airports in Romania and a team of over 600 people, who provide excellent services on board of each flight. The Wizz Air Operations, which include a network of 119 routes to 18 countries, will indirectly facilitate in Romania this year over 3,300 jobs in the related industries *.

The two lucky passengers, Diana Lupsan and Radu Mitrea traveled on September 26 from Cluj, respectively Bucharest, to London Luton. The two had a pleasant surprise on board and were rewarded for their loyalty. Diana said that was very pleased and delighted with the professional services that the team provides on board. In turn, Radu, the passenger with the number 2 million from Bucharest to Luton said: “I go frequently on this route and I admit that I went for the first time on an Wizz aircraft. But in the future, both me and my wife, we will choose to travel with Wizz Air because we were impressed by the atmosphere and the attitude of the flight crew. ”

Tamara Vallois, Head of Communications at Wizz Air, said: “This year we have celebrated a major event for the market in Romania: 25 million passengers on our routes with low costs. These days we have other reasons for joy: on one of the most popular Wizz routes, the one to London Luton, the passengers with the number 2 million have traveled from Bucharest, respectively, the one with the number one million from Cluj. Both benchmarks confirms our mission to provide travel at prices that everyone can afford. ”